Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Maple Leaf Foods authorized to buy up to 8.7 mln shares
Maple Leaf Foods Inc
Maple Leaf Foods Inc to cut 400 manager jobs - Reuters
Maple Leaf Foods Inc:Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Wednesday it would cut 400 management jobs, or about 3 percent of its workforce, saying it was ready to streamline operations after starting up Canada's biggest meat plant - RTRS.Maple Leaf, one of the country's biggest pork processors, said the majority of the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2015 and the rest in 2016 - RTRS.Nearly half of the positions are based in the Mississauga, Ontario, head office, said spokesman Dave Bauer - RTRS.Sixty-four are based at the new Hamilton, Ontario meat plant, where analysts noted excess staff and supervisors during a recent tour, and the rest of the job cuts are scattered across Canada - RTRS. Full Article
Maple Leaf Foods Streamlining Organization
Maple Leaf Foods:Says that after a comprehensive review, it is implementing changes to further streamline the organization, establish a highly competitive cost structure and support a renewed focus on growth.As part of these changes, the Company will be reducing its salaried workforce by over 400, with the majority completed prior to the end of 2015 and the remainder in 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.41
* Maple Leaf Foods reports second quarter 2017 financial results