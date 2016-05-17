Maple Leaf Foods Inc ; : Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid . Says NCIB program commences on May 19, 2016 and will terminate on May 18, 2017 .Authorized to purchase up to 8.7 million of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of public float as at May 10, 2016.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc:Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Wednesday it would cut 400 management jobs, or about 3 percent of its workforce, saying it was ready to streamline operations after starting up Canada's biggest meat plant - RTRS.Maple Leaf, one of the country's biggest pork processors, said the majority of the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2015 and the rest in 2016 - RTRS.Nearly half of the positions are based in the Mississauga, Ontario, head office, said spokesman Dave Bauer - RTRS.Sixty-four are based at the new Hamilton, Ontario meat plant, where analysts noted excess staff and supervisors during a recent tour, and the rest of the job cuts are scattered across Canada - RTRS.