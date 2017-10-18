Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Magna forms E-Powertrain joint venture in China

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc : :Magna forms E-Powertrain joint venture in China.Magna International - ‍has entered into a JV agreement with Huayu Automotive Systems Co, a subsidiary of Saic Motor​.Magna International Inc - ‍JV will initially produce an electric-drive powertrain system for a German automaker​.

Magna International to build new paint line in Slovenia

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc :Magna to build new paint line in Slovenia to support Graz Vehicle production.Facility in Slovenia expected to begin operations in 2019​.Taking Jaguar E-Pace, Jaguar I-Pace & other programs into account​, co expected to contract manufacture about 200,000 vehicles per year by 2018.

Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc::Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market.

Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid

Magna International Inc : Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid . Magna international inc - intends to purchase for cancellation up to 1.5 million common shares under a specific share repurchase program . Magna international inc - toronto stock exchange has accepted magna's amended notice of intention to make a normal course issuer .Magna international -agreement with third party to buy co's shares through transactions, may take place on any trading day between march 22 - march 31.

Magna Q2 diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.41

Magna International Inc : Magna announces record second quarter and year to date results . Q2 sales $9.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.24 billion . Q2 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.41 . Magna international inc sees 2016 North America light vehicle production 18.0 million units . Sees 2016 total production sales $30.6 - $31.9 billion . Sees 2016 capital spending $1.8 - $2.0 bln . Sees 2016 total sales $35.5 - $37.2 bln . Magna international inc sees 2016 europe light vehicle production 21.4 million units .Fy2016 revenue view $36.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Magna International Inc gives FY 2016 revenue guidance in line with analysts' estimates

Magna International Inc:Expects FY 2016 total sales of $34.6 billion - $36.3 billion.FY 2016 revenue of $35.3 billion - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Magna International Inc forms seating Joint Venture in China

Magna International Inc:Forms seating joint venture in China.Co and Chongqing hongli zhixin automotive parts manufacture co., ltd. announced signing of a 50/50 joint-venture.Says joint-venture to provide seating systems and seating components to changan Ford and other customers in China.

Magna International Inc announces senior notes offering

Magna International Inc:Entered into an underwriting agreement providing for the issuance of EUR550 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes.Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.900% and will mature on November 24, 2023.Net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures and the previously announced acquisition of the Getrag Group of Companies.