Magna International Inc (MG.TO)
69.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$69.87
--
--
--
--
964,764
$70.13
$49.44
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Magna forms E-Powertrain joint venture in China
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc
Magna International to build new paint line in Slovenia
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc
Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc::Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market. Full Article
Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid
Magna International Inc
Magna Q2 diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.41
Magna International Inc
Magna International Inc gives FY 2016 revenue guidance in line with analysts' estimates
Magna International Inc:Expects FY 2016 total sales of $34.6 billion - $36.3 billion.FY 2016 revenue of $35.3 billion - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Magna International Inc forms seating Joint Venture in China
Magna International Inc:Forms seating joint venture in China.Co and Chongqing hongli zhixin automotive parts manufacture co., ltd. announced signing of a 50/50 joint-venture.Says joint-venture to provide seating systems and seating components to changan Ford and other customers in China. Full Article
Magna International Inc announces senior notes offering
Magna International Inc:Entered into an underwriting agreement providing for the issuance of EUR550 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes.Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.900% and will mature on November 24, 2023.Net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures and the previously announced acquisition of the Getrag Group of Companies. Full Article
BRIEF-Magna forms E-Powertrain joint venture in China
* Magna International - has entered into a JV agreement with Huayu Automotive Systems Co, a subsidiary of Saic Motor