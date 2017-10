Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MGI Coutier H1 operating income up 37 pct to 58.9 million euros

MGI Coutier SA : H1 operating income 58.9 million euros ($66.12 million) versus 42.9 million euros year ago . H1 net income group share 43.8 million euros versus 29.7 million euros year ago .Towards 2018 group hopes for a revenue of 1 billion euros with current operating rentability of 8 pct.

MGI Coutier H1 revenue up 15.3 pct at 496.2 million euros

MGI Coutier SA : H1 revenue 496.2 million euros ($549.49 million) versus 430.3 million euros year ago .In 2016, MGI Coutier will exceed widely 900 million euros of revenue.

MGI Coutier Q1 revenue up 15.5 pct, confirms outlook

MGI Coutier Sa : Q1 revenue 242.8 million euros ($277.69 million) versus 210.2 million euros year ago . For 2018, reaffirms target of achieving a turnover of one billion euros with an operating profit of between 7 and 8 percent .Confirms outlook of 2016 revenue higher than 900 million euros and current operating income up versus 2015.

MGI Coutier proposes FY 2015 dividend and confirms guidance

MGI Coutier SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.2 euro per share.Sees 2016 revenue of over 900 million euros.Reiterates 2018 guidance.

MGI Coutier confirms 2016 and 2018 guidance

MGI Coutier SA:For 2016, the group will exceed 900 million euros in turnover‍​.For 2018, the group reiterates target to achieve a turnover of one billion euros with an operating profit between 7 and 8 pct.FY 2016 turnover 918.17 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MGI Coutier raises FY 2015 revenue guidance

MGI Coutier SA:Raises 2015 revenue target above 830 million euros.FY 2015 revenue: 820.25 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says 2018 revenue target is 1 billion euros with operating profitability of 7-8 pct.