Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)

MGROS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

26.42TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.10TL (-0.38%)
Prev Close
26.52TL
Open
26.58TL
Day's High
26.84TL
Day's Low
26.10TL
Volume
151,239
Avg. Vol
329,711
52-wk High
30.50TL
52-wk Low
16.15TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Carrefoursa signs agreement with Migros and Tesco Kipa to takeover 20 stores in total
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR ::SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MIGROS AND TESCO KIPA TO TAKEOVER 12 MIGROS AND 8 KIPA STORES FOR 20 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT.‍​.  Full Article

Tesco Kipa secures 70 mln lira loan from Rabobank
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

Tesco Kipa : Secures 70 million lira ($19.20 million) loan from Rabobank . The loan agreement is in the scope of previously signed agreement between parent company Migros and Rabobank on October 26, 2016 for up to 170 million lira . Thorough the loan agreement Kipa becomes a party of loan agreement between Migros and Robabank .The loan under the guarantee of Migros to be used for general cash needs of Migros and Company, such as short-term investment and operating capital that may arise in the future.  Full Article

Competition Authority approves acquisition of Tesco Kipa by Migros
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Tesko Kipa : Turkey's Competition Authority approves acquisition of 95.5 percent shares of Tesco Kipa by Migros .On June 10, 2016 Tesco Kipa's majority shareholder Tesco Overseas Investments Limited signed and agreement with Migros to sell its 95.5 percent stake in Migros.  Full Article

Migros Ticaret Q2 net loss shrinks to 25.0 mln lira
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Migros Ticaret AS : Q2 net loss of 25.0 million lira ($8.53 million) versus loss of 119.3 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 2.67 billion lira versus 2.30 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Migros Ticaret AS pays no dividend for FY 2015
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Migros Ticaret AS:Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015 due to loss in consolidated financial results.  Full Article

Migros Ticaret AS shareholder Moonlight Capital sells 15.13 percent of the company
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

Migros Ticaret AS:Shareholder Moonlight Capital S.A. says transfers 26.9 million shares to Kenan Investments S.A. at 26 lira per share.Moonlight Capital stake in the company falls to 15.37 percent from 30.51 percent.Kenan Investments now holds 15.13 percent of the company.  Full Article

Migros Ticaret AS News

BRIEF-Competition Authority approves acquisition of 12 Migros and 8 Kipa stores by CarrefourSa

Sept 29 CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR SABANCI TİCARET MERKEZİ AS:

