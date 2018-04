April 24 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA (MANGATA), TECHMADEX ::MANGATA PLANS TO SELL ITS WHOLE 51.02% STAKE OF TECHMADEX.SEVERAL YEARS OF COOPERATION BETWEEN MANGATA AND TECHMADEX HAVE NOT BROUGHT ASSUMED RESULTS, NEITHER FINANCIAL ONES NOR SYNERGY EFFECTS WITHIN GROUP, THE COMPANY SAYS.IT SAYS THAT BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AND DEVELOPMENT PLANS OF BOTH COMPANIES HEAD IN DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS, SO THIS INVESTMENT IS NOT JUSTIFIED ANY LONGER.ON MONDAY MANGATA FILED PROPOSITIONS OF RESOLUTIONS THAT TECHMADEX BUYS BACK ITS OWN SHARES FROM MANGATA .FIRST RESOLUTION PROPOSES THAT NO MORE THAN 303,165 OF TECHMADEX OWN SHARES WILL BE BOUGHT BACK IN ORDER TO OFFER THEM TO TECHMADEX EMPLOYEES.SECOND RESOLUTION PROPOSES THAT NO MORE THAN 515,827 OF TECHMADEX SHARES WILL BE BOUGHT BACK BY TECHMADEX IN ORDER TO REDEEM THEM.TECHMADEX SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON THE PROPOSALS ON MAY 15.