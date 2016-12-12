Maharashtra Seamless Ltd : Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - sept quarter net profit 388.2 million rupees versus profit 38.2 million rupees year ago .Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 3.37 billion rupees versus 2.90 billion rupees year ago.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd : March-quarter net profit 382.9 million rupees versus 301.4 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.25 billion rupees versus 3.59 rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share .