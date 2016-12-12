Edition:
India

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MHSM.NS)

MHSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

473.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs12.75 (+2.77%)
Prev Close
Rs461.10
Open
Rs456.25
Day's High
Rs482.00
Day's Low
Rs456.25
Volume
93,607
Avg. Vol
96,772
52-wk High
Rs482.00
52-wk Low
Rs212.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maharashtra Seamless Sept qtr profit rises
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd : Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - sept quarter net profit 388.2 million rupees versus profit 38.2 million rupees year ago .Maharashtra Seamless Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 3.37 billion rupees versus 2.90 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Maharashtra Seamless March-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd : March-quarter net profit 382.9 million rupees versus 301.4 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.25 billion rupees versus 3.59 rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share .  Full Article

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Maharashtra Seamless June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 372.5 million rupees versus 239 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

