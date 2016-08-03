Genworth Mi Canada Inc : Reports second quarter 2016 results including net operating income of $99 million . Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.07 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.99 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly premiums earned $158 million versus $144 million.

Genworth MI Canada Inc:Has authorized and declared a dividend of $0.42 per common share for the first quarter of 2016.Dividend will be paid on March 2 to shareholders of record date as on February 16.