Edition:
India

Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC.TO)

MIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$39.59
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
183,504
52-wk High
$40.00
52-wk Low
$27.39

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share c$0.99
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Genworth Mi Canada Inc : Reports second quarter 2016 results including net operating income of $99 million . Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.07 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.99 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly premiums earned $158 million versus $144 million.  Full Article

Genworth MI Canada Inc announces common dividend in the first quarter 2016
Friday, 5 Feb 2016 

Genworth MI Canada Inc:Has authorized and declared a dividend of $0.42 per common share for the first quarter of 2016.Dividend will be paid on March 2 to shareholders of record date as on February 16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Genworth MI Canada Inc News

BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61

* Genworth MI Canada Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results including net operating income of $126 million

» More MIC.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials