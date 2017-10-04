Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA:Michelin said it plans to close some European plants and boost production at others in a reorganisation aimed at coping with tougher competition and the impact of years of economic crisis in the region - RTRS.The company said on Tuesday it would book a one-off impairment charge of about 280 million euros ($307 million) this year to finance the restructuring, which will cut 578 jobs in Italy, 180 in Germany and 860 in the United Kingdom over the next four years - RTRS.Michelin added that it would invest 265 million euros to modernise production facilities and its logistics network in the UK and Italy - RTRS.Michelin employs over 65,000 people at 40 production sites in Europe representing 40 percent of the group's business. The tyre maker is cutting costs and focusing on higher-end products as it faces a mounting challenge from cheaper Chinese rivals - RTRS.In Italy, Michelin said it would boost production at its Cuneo passenger car and light truck tyre site, as well as at its Alessandria new truck tyre plant. However, it said it would close its Fossano site in late 2016 due to overcapacity - RTRS.Michelin said it would ramp down its Ballymena truck tyre factory in Northern Ireland, which employs 860 people, by mid-2018. Production is expected to increase by 30 percent at its Dundee car tyre plant in Scotland - RTRS.