UOKiK Imposes 20.7 Mln Zloty Fine On Bank Millenium

Jan 15 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM SA :OFFICE FOR COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION (UOKIK) IMPOSES A 20.7 MILLION ZLOTY FINE ON BANK MILLENNIUM (BANK), UOKIK SAYS IN A STATEMENT.THE REGULATOR SAID THAT BANK MISLED CLIENTS PROVIDING THEM WITH INCORRECT INFORMATION REGARDING FORBIDDEN CLAUSES IN THEIR CONTRACTS .WHEN CLIENTS ASKED ABOUT CLAUSES IN THEIR CONTRACTS, WHICH GOT FORBIDDEN BY THE COURT OF COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION (SOKIK), THE BANK WAS REPLYING THAT THE FACT THAT THE CLAUSES WERE FORBIDDEN DID NOT MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE IN THEIR SITUATION, UOKIK SAYS AND ADDS THAT IT COULD DISCOURAGE CLIENTS FROM PURSUING THEIR CLAIMS.BANK CAN APPEAL AGAINST THE UOKIK DECISION.UOKIK INITIATED PROCEEDINGS AGAINST BANK MILLENIUM IN OCT. 2016 .

Moody's Raises Millennium's Long-Term, Short-Term Deposit Rating To Baa3/Prime-3

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM ::MOODY'S RAISES BANK'S LONG-TERM, SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATING TO BAA3/PRIME-3 FROM BA1/NOT PRIME.MOODY'S RAISES BANK'S LONG-TERM, SHORT TERM CRA TO BAA2(CR)/PRIME-2(CR) FROM BAA3(CR)/PRIME-3(CR).MOODY'S RAISES BANK'S BCA TO BA2 FROM BA3.MOODY'S LONG-TERM OUTLOOK FOR BANK'S DEPOSIT RATING REMAINS STABLE.

KNF Recommends Millennium Additional Capital Requirement

Dec 19 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM SA ::THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) RECOMMENDS MILLENNIUM TO KEEP OWN FUNDS FOR ADDITIONAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT IN RELATION TO THE RISK RESULTING FROM FX MORTGAGES AT 5.41 P.P. OVER THE AMOUNT OF TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (TCR).IT SHOULD BE COVERED AT LEAST IN 75 PERCENT BY TIER 1 CAPITAL.MILLENNIUM MEETS THE ABOVE REQUIREMENTS ON BOTH THE STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED LEVELS.THE REGULATOR HAS ALSO INFORMED ABOUT THE ADDITIONAL ADD-ON FOR MILLENNIUM IN THE AMOUNT OF 3.47 PERCENT.THE ADD-ON IS USED IN THE COMMERCIAL BANKS' DIVIDEND POLICY, MEASURING THE BANK'S SENSITIVITY TO AN UNFAVORABLE MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO.

Bank Millennium Plans To Issue Bank Securities Of Nominal Value Of Up To PLN 1.5 Bln

Dec 4 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM SA ::SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES THIRD PROGRAMME OF BANK SECURITIES ISSUANCE OF NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO PLN 1.5 BILLION.BANK SECURITIES TO BE ISSUED IN SEVERAL SERIES AND DENOMINATED IN PLN, EUR, USD OR CHF.MAXIMUM MATURITY PERIOD OF BANK SECURITIES NOT TO EXCEED 10 YEARS.FUNDS RAISED FROM ISSUANCE OF BANK SECURITIES TO BE SPENT ON FINANCING GENERAL ACTIVITIES OF BANK.

Polish Millennium to issue bonds worth up to 700 mln zlotys

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium ::Poland's Bank Millennium plans to issue 10-year subordinated bonds worth up to 700 million zlotys ($198.63 million) on Dec. 7, it said in a statement on Monday.The bonds will be issued as part of Millennium' 2-billion zlotys bond issue approved in 2015.

Bank Millennium Q3 net profit ‍​187.5 million zlotys, beats forecasts

Oct 30 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM :Q3 NET PROFIT ‍​187.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 183 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 438.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 383.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 165.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 150.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Polish regulator seeks additional capital buffer for BCP unit

Poland's Bank Millennium : Poland's financial regulator KNF has asked the country's macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether to recognise Poland's Bank Millennium a "systemically important institution" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.25 percent of its risk exposure, the bank said late on Wednesday. .Millenium, Poland's No.8 bank by assets, is the Polish unit of the Portuguese bank BCP ..

Poland's Millennium Q3 net unlikely to improve y/y - CEO

: Poland's Bank Millennium CEO said on Tuesday that he would not expect net profit in the third quarter this year to match the result from the same period in 2015 due to the negative impact of bank tax. . "We will recover part of the (negative effect) of the banking tax, but it is not realistic to expect the same situation," Joao Bras Jorge told a news conference. . Earlier on Tuesday, the Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP said its second-quarter net profit amounted to 294 million zlotys ($74.14 million). [nFWN1AB0TA] . In the third quarter of 2015 Millennium's net profit stood at 166 million zlotys. Further company coverage: [ MILP.WA] ($1 = 3.9654 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

ABM Solid signs settlement agreement with Bank Millennium

ABM Solid SA : Signs a settlement agreement with Polish BCP unit Millennium . Under the settlement, its liabilities towards the bank have been reduced by 83 percent to 5 million zlotys ($1.3 million) . Prior to the agreement, the company had 29.2 mln zlotys of liabilities towards the bank and their reduction results from ABM Solid's arrangement proceedings . Says the agreement with Bank Millennium brings the company nearer a settlement with all its creditors, as the bank is one of the company's two main creditors .The bank has pledged to vote in favour of the company creditors' arrangement.