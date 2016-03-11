Edition:
India

Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA (MILS3.SA)

MILS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

4.46BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 4.46
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
778,488
52-wk High
R$ 5.32
52-wk Low
R$ 3.26

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FAMA reaches 6 pct stake in Mills Estruturas E Servicos De Engenharia SA
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Mills Estruturas E Servicos De Engenharia SA:Says that FAMA Investimentos Ltda has reached 6.02 percent of all the ordinary shares issued by the company and holds 7.7 million ordinary shares of the company.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA News

» More MILS3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials