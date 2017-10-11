Oct 11 (Reuters) - Excelsior Mining Corp : :Excelsior Mining Corp - ‍receives no appeal on recently granted state operating permit​.Excelsior-‍Arizona Department of Environmental quality confirmed appeal period ended for Aquifer Protection Permit for Gunnison copper project​.

Excelsior Mining : Excelsior Mining announces US$14 million financing . Excelsior Mining -Financing consists of private placement at CDN$0.45per share for $10.0 million, sale of 1% gross revenue royalty on Gunnison Copper Project .Excelsior Mining -Proceeds of private placement and royalty financing will be used for continued development of co's Gunnison Copper Project.