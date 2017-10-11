Excelsior Mining Corp (MIN.TO)
1.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.01 (-0.81%)
$1.23
$1.24
$1.24
$1.22
38,200
138,104
$1.48
$0.38
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Excelsior Mining receives no appeal on recently granted state operating permit
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Excelsior Mining Corp
Excelsior Mining announces US$14 million financing
Excelsior Mining : Excelsior Mining announces US$14 million financing . Excelsior Mining -Financing consists of private placement at CDN$0.45per share for $10.0 million, sale of 1% gross revenue royalty on Gunnison Copper Project .Excelsior Mining -Proceeds of private placement and royalty financing will be used for continued development of co's Gunnison Copper Project. Full Article
Excelsior Mining Corp appoints new chief financial officer
Excelsior Mining Corp:Appointst of Mark Distler as Chief Financial Officer.Distler has replaced Carlo Valente. Full Article
BRIEF-Excelsior Mining receives no appeal on recently granted state operating permit
* Excelsior Mining Corp - receives no appeal on recently granted state operating permit