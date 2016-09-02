Edition:
India

MindTree Ltd (MINT.NS)

MINT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

502.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs5.60 (+1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs497.35
Open
Rs494.20
Day's High
Rs507.75
Day's Low
Rs494.20
Volume
403,071
Avg. Vol
500,762
52-wk High
Rs565.90
52-wk Low
Rs399.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mindtree expects Q2 FY 2017 revenue to be lower than previous quarter
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

MindTree Ltd : Company expects Q2 FY 2017 revenue to be lower than the previous quarter . Margins are going to be lower than planned with a decline in EBITDA margins in Q2 FY 2017 compared to Q1 FY 2017 . Bluefin business is expected to report an EBITDA loss for the quarter .  Full Article

Mindtree approves scheme of amalgamation of Magnet 360 with co
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

MindTree Ltd : Approved scheme of amalgamation of magnet 360 with co .  Full Article

MindTree says June-qtr consol net profit falls
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

MindTree Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.24 billion rupees ;consol income from software services inr 13.28 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.57 billion rupees . Says 343 active clients as of June 30; trailing 12 months attrition is at 16.5 percent during the quarter .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

MindTree Ltd News

BRIEF-Mindtree approves scheme of amalgamation of Magnet 360 with co‍​

* Says approved scheme of amalgamation of Magnet 360 LLC with co‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ggYCYC Further company coverage:

» More MINT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials