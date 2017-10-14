MCAN Mortgage Corp (MKP.TO)
16.93CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$16.93
--
--
--
--
15,731
$17.33
$13.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
MCAN Mortgage announces 15.6 pct increase in quarterly dividend
Oct 13 (Reuters) - MCAN Mortgage Corp
MCAN Mortgage Corp reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.39
Aug 11 (Reuters) - MCAN Mortgage Corp
MCAN Mortgage Corporation reports Q2 earnings C$0.59/shr
MCAN Mortgage Corp
MCAN Mortgage Corp Q1 earnings per share c$0.34
Mcan Mortgage Corp
MCAN Mortgage Corp announces increase in quarterly dividend
MCAN Mortgage Corp:Declared an increase to the quarterly dividend from $0.28 per share to $0.29 per share effective with the 2015 fourth quarter regular dividend to be paid January 4, 2016 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage announces 15.6 pct increase in quarterly dividend
* MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces 15.6% increase in quarterly dividend