Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)
346.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
346.90
--
--
--
--
7,426,251
397.80
306.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fitch Affirms Marks and Spencer at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Marks and Spencer Group Plc's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by M&S's strong brand name, relatively stable customer base, its large scale, reputation for high quality in food and its steady credit metrics and profile. EBIT margins remain stea