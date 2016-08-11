MLP SE (MLPG.DE)
5.91EUR
5:35pm IST
€-0.06 (-0.94%)
€5.97
€5.90
€5.96
€5.75
187,986
178,744
€6.50
€3.48
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mlp Q2 EBIT swings to loss of EUR 1.0 mln
Mlp AG
MLP H1 EBIT down 4.9 pct to EUR 7.7 mln
MLP AG
MLP Q1 total revenue rose to 152.4 million euros
MLP AG
MLP AG to propose FY 2015 dividend
MLP AG:Executive board recommends dividend per share of 12 euro cents for FY 2015. Full Article
MLP comments on FY 2015 EBIT forecast
MLP AG:In FY 2015 will presumably not be able achieve originally targeted slight increase in EBIT compared to FY 2014.FY 2015 reported EBIT 39.00 million euros.FY 2015 EBIT estimate 42.20 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Phillips 66 Partners to buy Bakken assets from Phillips 66
Phillips 66 Partners LP said on Friday it would buy pipeline and other assets from parent Phillips 66 in a $2.4 billion deal that strengthens the master limited partnership's presence in the prolific Bakken basin.