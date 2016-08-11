Edition:
India

MLP SE (MLPG.DE)

MLPG.DE on Xetra

5.91EUR
5:35pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
€5.97
Open
€5.90
Day's High
€5.96
Day's Low
€5.75
Volume
187,986
Avg. Vol
178,744
52-wk High
€6.50
52-wk Low
€3.48

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mlp Q2 EBIT swings to loss of EUR 1.0 mln
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Mlp AG : MLP Achieves significant increase in revenue on quarterly and half basis . Q2 revenue rose 14 percent to 131.3 million euros ($146.61 million) . Q2 EBIT is a loss of 1.0 million euros versus profit of 1.1 million euros .Efficiency measures and growth initiatives are also running according to schedule.  Full Article

MLP H1 EBIT down 4.9 pct to EUR 7.7 mln
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

MLP AG : Interim group report for the first half-year and the second quarter 2016 . H1 total revenue at 283.6 million euros ($316.53 million), up 15.8 percent on previous year . H1 EBIT 7.7 million euros, down 4.9 percent .Outlook: as announced, EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards.  Full Article

MLP Q1 total revenue rose to 152.4 million euros
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

MLP AG : Q1 total revenue rose to 152.4 million euros ($174.00 million) in Q1 (Q1 2015: 130.0 million euros) . Q1 operating EBIT 8.8 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago . Efficiency measures introduced on schedule . Announced EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards . Significant increase in EBIT still anticipated for 2017 ."Market is still not making it easy for us and we need to fight hard for our success".  Full Article

MLP AG to propose FY 2015 dividend
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

MLP AG:Executive board recommends dividend per share of 12 euro cents for FY 2015.  Full Article

MLP comments on FY 2015 EBIT forecast
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 

MLP AG:In FY 2015 will presumably not be able achieve originally targeted slight increase in EBIT compared to FY 2014.FY 2015 reported EBIT 39.00 million euros.FY 2015 EBIT estimate 42.20 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

MLP SE News

Photo

Phillips 66 Partners to buy Bakken assets from Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Partners LP said on Friday it would buy pipeline and other assets from parent Phillips 66 in a $2.4 billion deal that strengthens the master limited partnership's presence in the prolific Bakken basin.

» More MLPG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials