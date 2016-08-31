Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MMI expects FY diluted HEPS to be down by 23 pct-28 pct

MMI Holdings Ltd : Trading statement . FY diluted headline earnings per share are expected to be between 130 and 140 cents per share, a decrease of between 23 and 28 percent . Decrease in core headline earnings mainly result of lower underwriting profits in certain units, a slow-down in health administration profits .Says annualised return on embedded value is expected to be between 11 and 14 percent.

S. Africa's Competition Commission approves PIC/N3TC deal

S. Africa's Competition Commission : S. Africa's Competition Commission recommended that large merger between Firstrand Bank and target properties from MMI Group be approved without conditions . S. Africa's Competition Commission recommended to tribunal that merger whereby LGL and PIC intends to acquire TRAC be approved without conditions . S. Africa's Competition Commission found that proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in any market in South Africa. . S. Africa's Competition Commission has recommended to tribunal that large merger whereby PIC intends to acquire N3TC be approved without conditions

MMI Holdings reports improved claims ratio

Mmi Holdings Ltd : Recorded growth in new business flows of 13 pct, on present value of premiums (PVP) basis .Claims ratio improved from 102 pct for quarter to June 2015 to 77 pct for most recent quarter.