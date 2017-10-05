Oct 5 (Reuters) - 3m Co :3M company announces pricing of its cash tender offers.Says pricing of its tender offers to purchase for cash up to $400 million 5.70 percent notes due 2037 and 6 ⅜ percent debentures due 2028.Says offers will expire on Oct. 19, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated.
Sept 22 (Reuters) - 3M Co ::3M says filed lawsuit against China-based Thunder Finish alleging infringement of patent and trademark rights related to 3M's PPS.Suit alleges that Thunder Finish's marketing materials for the products infringe 3M's registered trademarks."Suit alleges certain Thunder Finish after-market spray gun paint cup products infringe 3M patent rights directed to 3M PPS technology".
3M Co : FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.17, revenue view $30.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . 2016 full-year earnings per share estimated to be at low-end of $8.15 to $8.20 range . Sees 2016 revenue to be $30.2 billion Further company coverage: [MMM.N] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).
3m Co : 3M Co - contract awarded to Ceradyne is valued at over $7 million for delivery of more than 5,300 IHPS helmet systems . 3M Co - production is expected to start in 2017 .3M subsidiary wins contracts for two U.S. Army soldier protection programs.
3M Co : Says sees 2016 gross share repurchases of $3.5 billion-$4.5 billion, down from $4 billion-$6 billion previously . Says co is in a good position to bolster growth with or without acquisitions . Says expects "external growth market" to continue moving sideways in 2017 . Says expects industrial and electronics and energy businesses to have improved growth rates in 2017, compared with 2016 . Says sees pension to be $150 million headwind for 3M for 2017 . 3M CEO Inge Thulin says "We have to wait out for the geopolitical situation to be settled in EMEA region before we start to see some big growth coming back there" . 3M CEO Inge Thulin says pleased with growth in West Europe in Q3 . 3M CEO Inge Thulin says seeing indications of positive movement in the U.S. industrial market relative to manufacturing Further company coverage: [MMM.N] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).
3M Co : 3M delivers third-quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.15 per share . Q3 earnings per share $2.15 . Q3 earnings per share view $2.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $8.15 to $8.20 . Q3 sales $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.71 billion . 3M co says Q3 organic local-currency sales decreased 0.8 percent while acquisitions, net of divestitures, added 0.3 percent to sales . Says for full-year 2016, 3M updated its forecast for earnings per share to be in range of $8.15 to $8.20 versus a prior range of $8.15 to $8.30 . Says for full year now expects organic local-currency sales growth to be approximately flat versus a previous range of 0 to 1 percent . Says also updated its tax rate for FY to be approximately 29 percent versus a prior range of 29.0 to 29.5 percent . Says continues to expect free cash flow conversion in range of 95 to 105 percent for fy . FY2016 earnings per share view $8.22, revenue view $30.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says for industrial, Q3 sales of $2.6 billion, up 1.0 percent in U.S. dollars . Says for the quarter, foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.5 percent year-on-year .Qtrly industrial sales of $2.6 billion, up 1.0 percent in u.s. Dollars.
3M Co : 3M board declares quarterly dividend; company marks 100 consecutive years of dividends paid .Sets quarterly dividend of $1.11per share.
3M Co : Says continues to expect full-year capex in $1.3 bln to $1.5 bln range . Says continue to expect full-year gross share repurchases to be in range of $4 bln-$6 bln . Says electronics and energy biz continues to be impacted by weak end market demand; says expect challenges in the biz to persist into 2H 2016 . Says UK is less than 3 pct of 3M's annual revenue; says see no reason to change strategy around Europe based on outcome of Brexit . Says targeting margin expansion in range of 100 to 150 basis points for FY 2016 . Says lowered FY 2016 sales forecast is "very much" related to revenue declines in electrical and energy biz . Says if foreign exchange rates stays where they are today, biggest impact on 3M's 2017 earnings would be diminishment of hedging gains . Says will have to wait into 2017 before seeing growth in consumer electronics Further company coverage: [MMM.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780) Keywords: (CORRECTED).
3M delivers quarterly results : Qtrly organic local-currency sales declined 0.2 percent . Also estimates its full-year tax rate will be in range of 29.0 to 29.5 percent . FY2016 earnings per share view $8.24, revenue view $30.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.08 per share . Q2 earnings per share $2.08 . Q2 sales $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.71 billion . Q2 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $8.15 to $8.30 . 3M Co qtrly industrial sales of $2.6 billion, down 0.1 percent in U.S. dollars . 3M forecasts foreign currency translation to reduce 2016 sales by 1 to 2 percent, versus a previous expected reduction of 1 to 3 percent .Sees 2016 organic local-currency sales growth guidance to be in range of 0 to 1 percent.
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC): Recall involves 3M vented hard hats sold under 3M, 3M Tekk Protection and Aosafety brands . Recall involves about 7,500 units of 3M's hard hats .3M recalls hard hats due to shock hazard.
