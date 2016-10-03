Metropole Television SA (MMTP.PA)
20.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€20.51
--
--
--
--
107,430
€22.15
€15.16
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Metropole Television announces sale of 2 websites
Metropole Television SA
M6 H1 net profit group share up at 83.5 million euros
M6
M6 acquires Mandarin Cinema
Metropole Television SA
M6 to transfer M6 Mobile customers to Orange
Metropole Television SA
Metropole Television to propose FY 2015 dividend of EUR 0.85/share
Metropole Television SA:Executive board will propose payment of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share, unchanged from dividend paid in 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-M6 Metropole Television announces final price for acquisition of RTL Group’s radio operations in France
* M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION: FINAL PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF RTL GROUP’S RADIO OPERATIONS IN FRANCE