Oct 11 (Reuters) - MONDI PLC ::UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR Q3 OF 2017 OF EUR 245 MILLION WAS 8% ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD.Q3 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES VOLUMES WERE ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD.Q3 COSTS WERE GENERALLY HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD AND PREVIOUS QUARTER."WE REMAIN CONFIDENT OF MAKING PROGRESS FOR YEAR AND EXPECT A STRONG FINAL QUARTER".
Mondi Plc : Trading update Oct. 13, 2016 . Underlying operating profit for Q3 of 2016 of eur227 million was 3 pct above comparable prior year period (eur221 million) . Generally lower average selling prices and a significantly lower fair value gain on forestry assets resulted in a 12 pct reduction in underlying operating profit from Q2 of 2016 (259 million euros) . On a like-for-like basis, sales volumes of our key paper grades were in line with comparable prior year period . Expect to benefit from stable to higher selling prices in a number of key product segments as we move into 2017 . Costs remain generally stable, albeit with near-term pressure in certain areas .Remain confident of continuing to deliver an industry leading performance.
Mondi Plc : Interim dividend declared of 18.81 euro cents per share . HY underlying operating profit of eur 529 million, up 8 pct .Group revenue 3.31 billion euro versus 3.46 billion euro year ago.
Mondi Plc : Sees h1 basic headline eps 73 to 77 euro cents an increase of between 21% and 28% .Sees underlying operating profit for half year ended 30 june 2016 above that of comparable prior year period of eur490 million.
Mondi Plc : Mondi group signs an agreement to acquire Uralplastic . Transaction is expected to complete in July 2016 . Acquisition from joint stock company Rusnano and a private investor .For year ended 31 December 2015 Uralplastic generated revenues of rub1,988 million (eur 29.2 million) and adjusted ebitda of rub318 million (eur 4.7 million).
Mondi Plc : Acquisition of 90% of outstanding share capital in kalenobel. from argus capital .Acquisition for consideration of around eur90 million on a debt-and-cash-free basis.
Mondi Plc : No significant events or transactions impacting either financial performance or financial position of group since 31 december 2015 . Underlying operating profit for q1 of 2016 of eur269 million was 14 pct above comparable prior year period . On a like-for-like basis, sales volumes were in line with comparable prior year period, . Wood and chemical input costs were at similar levels to comparable prior year period while paper for recycling costs were up 15 pct . Currency movements had a net negative impact versus comparable prior year period . Continue to estimate that impact of planned maintenance shuts on operating profit for 2016 will be around eur70 million . Capital expenditure for year is expected to remain in line with previous guidance of between eur400 million and eur450 million. . "we have seen some price weakness in certain of our packaging paper grades" .Continue to benefit from higher uncoated fine paper prices.
