Mondi posts Q3 ‍underlying operating profit of 245 mln euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - MONDI PLC ::‍UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR Q3 OF 2017 OF EUR 245 MILLION WAS 8% ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​.‍Q3 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES VOLUMES WERE ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​.Q3 ‍COSTS WERE GENERALLY HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD AND PREVIOUS QUARTER​.‍"WE REMAIN CONFIDENT OF MAKING PROGRESS FOR YEAR AND EXPECT A STRONG FINAL QUARTER"​.

Mondi reports 3 pct rise in Q3 underlying oper profit

Mondi Plc : Trading update Oct. 13, 2016 . Underlying operating profit for Q3 of 2016 of eur227 million was 3 pct above comparable prior year period (eur221 million) . Generally lower average selling prices and a significantly lower fair value gain on forestry assets resulted in a 12 pct reduction in underlying operating profit from Q2 of 2016 (259 million euros) . On a like-for-like basis, sales volumes of our key paper grades were in line with comparable prior year period . Expect to benefit from stable to higher selling prices in a number of key product segments as we move into 2017 . Costs remain generally stable, albeit with near-term pressure in certain areas .Remain confident of continuing to deliver an industry leading performance.

Mondi says HY underlying operating profit up 8 pct

Mondi Plc : Interim dividend declared of 18.81 euro cents per share . HY underlying operating profit of eur 529 million, up 8 pct .Group revenue 3.31 billion euro versus 3.46 billion euro year ago.

Mondi sees H1 underlying operating profit above prior year period

Mondi Plc : Sees h1 basic headline eps 73 to 77 euro cents an increase of between 21% and 28% .Sees underlying operating profit for half year ended 30 june 2016 above that of comparable prior year period of eur490 million.

Mondi to buy Uralplastic

Mondi Plc : Mondi group signs an agreement to acquire Uralplastic . Transaction is expected to complete in July 2016 . Acquisition from joint stock company Rusnano and a private investor .For year ended 31 December 2015 Uralplastic generated revenues of rub1,988 million (eur 29.2 million) and adjusted ebitda of rub318 million (eur 4.7 million).

Mondi says acquires 90 pct share capital in Kalenobel

Mondi Plc : Acquisition of 90% of outstanding share capital in kalenobel. from argus capital .Acquisition for consideration of around eur90 million on a debt-and-cash-free basis.

Mondi says Q1 underlying oper profit 269 mln euro, up 14 pct

Mondi Plc : No significant events or transactions impacting either financial performance or financial position of group since 31 december 2015 . Underlying operating profit for q1 of 2016 of eur269 million was 14 pct above comparable prior year period . On a like-for-like basis, sales volumes were in line with comparable prior year period, . Wood and chemical input costs were at similar levels to comparable prior year period while paper for recycling costs were up 15 pct . Currency movements had a net negative impact versus comparable prior year period . Continue to estimate that impact of planned maintenance shuts on operating profit for 2016 will be around eur70 million . Capital expenditure for year is expected to remain in line with previous guidance of between eur400 million and eur450 million. . "we have seen some price weakness in certain of our packaging paper grades" .Continue to benefit from higher uncoated fine paper prices.