Oct 11 (Reuters) - MONDI PLC ::UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR Q3 OF 2017 OF EUR 245 MILLION WAS 8% ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD.Q3 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES VOLUMES WERE ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD.Q3 COSTS WERE GENERALLY HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD AND PREVIOUS QUARTER."WE REMAIN CONFIDENT OF MAKING PROGRESS FOR YEAR AND EXPECT A STRONG FINAL QUARTER".
Mondi Plc : Interim dividend declared of 18.81 euro cents per share . HY underlying operating profit of eur 529 million, up 8 pct .Group revenue 3.31 billion euro versus 3.46 billion euro year ago.
Mondi Plc : Sees h1 basic headline eps 73 to 77 euro cents an increase of between 21% and 28% .Sees underlying operating profit for half year ended 30 june 2016 above that of comparable prior year period of eur490 million.
Mondi Plc : Mondi group signs an agreement to acquire Uralplastic . Transaction is expected to complete in July 2016 . Acquisition from joint stock company Rusnano and a private investor .For year ended 31 December 2015 Uralplastic generated revenues of rub1,988 million (eur 29.2 million) and adjusted ebitda of rub318 million (eur 4.7 million).
Mondi Plc : Acquisition of 90% of outstanding share capital in kalenobel. from argus capital .Acquisition for consideration of around eur90 million on a debt-and-cash-free basis.
