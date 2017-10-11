Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mondi posts Q3 ‍underlying operating profit of 245 mln euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - MONDI PLC ::‍UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR Q3 OF 2017 OF EUR 245 MILLION WAS 8% ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​.‍Q3 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES VOLUMES WERE ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​.Q3 ‍COSTS WERE GENERALLY HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD AND PREVIOUS QUARTER​.‍"WE REMAIN CONFIDENT OF MAKING PROGRESS FOR YEAR AND EXPECT A STRONG FINAL QUARTER"​.

Mondi says HY underlying operating profit up 8 pct

Mondi Plc : Interim dividend declared of 18.81 euro cents per share . HY underlying operating profit of eur 529 million, up 8 pct .Group revenue 3.31 billion euro versus 3.46 billion euro year ago.

Mondi sees H1 underlying operating profit above prior year period

Mondi Plc : Sees h1 basic headline eps 73 to 77 euro cents an increase of between 21% and 28% .Sees underlying operating profit for half year ended 30 june 2016 above that of comparable prior year period of eur490 million.

Mondi to buy Uralplastic

Mondi Plc : Mondi group signs an agreement to acquire Uralplastic . Transaction is expected to complete in July 2016 . Acquisition from joint stock company Rusnano and a private investor .For year ended 31 December 2015 Uralplastic generated revenues of rub1,988 million (eur 29.2 million) and adjusted ebitda of rub318 million (eur 4.7 million).

Mondi says acquires 90 pct share capital in Kalenobel

Mondi Plc : Acquisition of 90% of outstanding share capital in kalenobel. from argus capital .Acquisition for consideration of around eur90 million on a debt-and-cash-free basis.