Egypt's Medinet Nasr Q3‍​ contracted sales up 13 pct

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MEDINET NASR FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT ::REPORTS EGP 1.24 BILLION IN CONTRACTED SALES FOR Q3, UP 13 PCT YEAR ON YEAR‍​.

Egypt's Medinet Nasr Q1 consol profit rises

May 14 (Reuters) - Medinet Nasr For Housing And Development ::Q1 consol net profit EGP 407.2 million versus EGP 68.6 million year ago.Q1 consol total revenue EGP 751.7 million versus EGP 207.3 million year ago.

Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development posts 11-month revenue of EGP 1.4 bln

Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development : Records revenue EGP 1.4 billion, net profit after tax EGP 730 million in 11 months ended Nov 30 . Sold out all its inventory in SARAI and Taj City projects, will be preparing new launches by Feb/March 2017 Source:(http://bit.ly/2gUzdCx) Further company coverage: [MNHD.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's Medinet Nasr posts H1 net profit of 147.214 million Egyptian Pounds

Medinet Nasr For Housing And Development Sae : Medinet Nasr posts H1 net profit of 147.214 million Egyptian pounds versus 105.063 million in same period a year earlier. .Sales in H1 increased to 533.604 million pounds versus 326.544 million in the same period a year earlier..

Egypt's Medinet Nasr Q1 2016 net profit rises 90 pct to $7.73 mln

Medinet Nasr For Housing And Development Sae : Q1 net profit of 68.6 million Egyptian pounds ($7.73 million), up 89.6 percent from 36.2 million last year. .Q1 revenues of 2.07 billion Egyptian pounds, up 80.9 percent from 1.15 billion last year..