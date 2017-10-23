Edition:
India

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS.NS)

MOFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,466.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.95 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs1,478.65
Open
Rs1,480.20
Day's High
Rs1,486.75
Day's Low
Rs1,452.55
Volume
50,052
Avg. Vol
164,140
52-wk High
Rs1,519.40
52-wk Low
Rs437.00

Motilal Oswal, MMTC-PAMP launch digital gold service

MUMBAI A subsidiary of brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS) and MMTC-PAMP India, the biggest refiner in the country, launched a service on Thursday allowing customers to buy gold on the brokerage's digital platform.

Earnings vs. Estimates

