GE Capital International sells 125 mln shares in Moneta
Ge Capital International Holdings Ltd - : GE Capital International Holdings Limited completes accelerated bookbuild offering of Moneta Money Bank, A.S. Shares . Sold 125.0m shares in Moneta Money Bank equal to approximately 24.5 percent of the share capital of Moneta . Offer price moneta shares was czk 75 per share, with gross proceeds to ge of approximately czk 9.4 billion . Following completion of equity offering, co will have remaining ownership interest of about 18 percent in Moneta ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Moneta Money Bank cost of risk will be "comfortably" up to 1 pct in 2016 -CEO
Moneta Money Bank reports drop in Q2 operating profit
: Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter total operating income dropped to 2.91 billion Czech crowns from 3.03 billion in the same period last year . Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter profit after tax rose slightly to 1.199 billion crowns from 1.187 billion . Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter net impairment of loans and receivables rose to 187 million crowns from 68 billion . Moneta Money Bank says it maintains its outlook for the total cost of risk for the 2016 financial year at 1 percent . Moneta Money Bank says it estimates that the dividend for 2016 will be in line with its dividend policy . Moneta Money Bank says it expects its loan book to grow at similar rate to the Czech gross domestic product expansion pace, seen at 2.2 percent Further company coverage: [MONET.PR] (Reporting by Robert Muller) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Czech bank Moneta says share stabilisaton period after IPO has ended
GE Capital to cut stake in Moneta Bank to 42 pct through overallotment sale
Moneta money bank says covered full-year contributions to deposit, resolution funds in Q1
Czech bank Moneta shares up in Prague debut
Moneta Money Bank as IPO price range tightened to lower end of range - sources - Reuters
Moneta Money Bank as (GE Money Bank as):Managers of Czech lender Moneta Money Bank's share offering have tightened the price range to 68-70 crowns a share, from an original range of 68-85 crowns, two market sources said on Thursday-Reuters.The new range would value the bank, being sold by GE as the U.S. group moves away from financial activities, at up to 35.77 billion crowns ($1.51 billion). Full Article
Moneta Money Bank trading to be launched on May 6 - Reuters
Moneta Money Bank as (GE Money Bank as):Prague Stock Exchange announced that it will launch trading Moneta Money Bank, renamed from GE Money Bank, on May 6 – Reuters.The Bank is preparing to enter the Prague Stock Exchange through a primary offering (IPO).According to stock exchange announcement, the number of shares offered ranges from 260,610,000 shares representing 51 percent stake to 299,701,500 shares representing 58.65 percent.The company set the price range of 68 Czech crowns to 85 crowns. Full Article
GE Money Bank as unveils IPO price range, renamed MONETA-Reuters
GE Money Bank as:Set the pricing range for its initial public share offer on Monday, potentially Prague's biggest in eight years despite the valuation falling below some expectations, and said it would change its name to MONETA Money Bank-Reuters.GE Money, which is being sold by GE GE.N as the U.S. group moves away from financial activities, said the price range would be 68-85 crowns per share, valuing the lender at between 34.75 and 43.43 billion Czech crowns.The bank will offer 260.61 million existing shares, amounting to a 51 percent stake in the company.It said it would maintain its policy of paying out a minimum 70 percent of profits in dividends, which, at that rate, would give the shares an initial yield of 7.3-9.1 percent based on 5 profits last year, above the 6.3 percent yield of Prague-listed lender Komercni Banka.GE Money said the offer would also have an over-allotment option to sell an additional 15 percent of the offered shares, exercisable within 30 days from the first day of trading on the Prague Stock Exchange. Full Article