GE Capital International sells 125 mln shares in Moneta

Ge Capital International Holdings Ltd - : GE Capital International Holdings Limited completes accelerated bookbuild offering of Moneta Money Bank, A.S. Shares . Sold 125.0m shares in Moneta Money Bank equal to approximately 24.5 percent of the share capital of Moneta . Offer price moneta shares was czk 75 per share, with gross proceeds to ge of approximately czk 9.4 billion . Following completion of equity offering, co will have remaining ownership interest of about 18 percent in Moneta

Moneta Money Bank cost of risk will be "comfortably" up to 1 pct in 2016 -CEO

Moneta Money Bank As : Moneta Money Bank chief executive Tomas Spurny says the bank will "comfortably" keep its cost of risk within its guidance of up to 1 percent this year. . "We will very comfortably remain within the level of 100 basis points, at the moment, when we annualise, the cost of risk is at 80 basis points for this year and we can't see any reason, why this should change and we will comfortably remain within the guidance of 100 basis points," Spurny said.

Moneta Money Bank reports drop in Q2 operating profit

: Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter total operating income dropped to 2.91 billion Czech crowns from 3.03 billion in the same period last year . Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter profit after tax rose slightly to 1.199 billion crowns from 1.187 billion . Moneta Money Bank says second-quarter net impairment of loans and receivables rose to 187 million crowns from 68 billion . Moneta Money Bank says it maintains its outlook for the total cost of risk for the 2016 financial year at 1 percent . Moneta Money Bank says it estimates that the dividend for 2016 will be in line with its dividend policy . Moneta Money Bank says it expects its loan book to grow at similar rate to the Czech gross domestic product expansion pace, seen at 2.2 percent

Czech bank Moneta says share stabilisaton period after IPO has ended

Moneta Money Bank As : says share stabilisaton period after IPO has ended . period was expected to end no later than June 4 . says stabilisation trades occurred on May 6 at a minimum and maximum price of CZK 68 per share . over-allotment option exercised [nL5N18H0FG] . shares were stuck to IPO price of CZK 68 in heavy trade on debut [nL5N18349Y] . shares down 0.4 percent at CZK 74.70 on Tuesday

GE Capital to cut stake in Moneta Bank to 42 pct through overallotment sale

Moneta Money Bank : Moneta Money Bank says GE Capital will sell further 33,101,565 shares of Moneta common stock through an overallotment option on this month's listing on the Prague stock market at the offer price of 68 crowns per share . Including the partially used option, a total of 293,711,565 shares have been sold . GE Capital will retain a 42 percent stake in Moneta after the partial sale of the overallotment allocation, the bank said.

Moneta money bank says covered full-year contributions to deposit, resolution funds in Q1

Moneta Money Bank - Says that as of 31 March 2016, bank had accrued the estimated full annual contributions to the deposit insurance fund and resolution funds (CZK 35.8 mln for the former and 38.9 mln for the latter) - Says consistent with the regulatory decision of the Czech National Bank received by the Bank in April and previous information made publicly available, including in the prospectus for initial public offering Further company coverage:.

Czech bank Moneta shares up in Prague debut

Czech lender Moneta Money Bank : Shares open at CZK 70, versus IPO price of CZK 68 per share, in Prague debut . Trade at CZK 68.50 at 0712 GMT . High of CZK 71.45, low of CZK 68.20 . IPO gives Moneta, formerly GE Money Bank, market capitalisation of 34.75 billion crowns ($1.47 billion) . For stories: [nL5N1830N3] [nL5N1821LF]

Moneta Money Bank as IPO price range tightened to lower end of range - sources - Reuters

Moneta Money Bank as (GE Money Bank as):Managers of Czech lender Moneta Money Bank's share offering have tightened the price range to 68-70 crowns a share, from an original range of 68-85 crowns, two market sources said on Thursday-Reuters.The new range would value the bank, being sold by GE as the U.S. group moves away from financial activities, at up to 35.77 billion crowns ($1.51 billion).

Moneta Money Bank trading to be launched on May 6 - Reuters

Moneta Money Bank as (GE Money Bank as):Prague Stock Exchange announced that it will launch trading Moneta Money Bank, renamed from GE Money Bank, on May 6 – Reuters.The Bank is preparing to enter the Prague Stock Exchange through a primary offering (IPO).According to stock exchange announcement, the number of shares offered ranges from 260,610,000 shares representing 51 percent stake to 299,701,500 shares representing 58.65 percent.The company set the price range of 68 Czech crowns to 85 crowns.

GE Money Bank as unveils IPO price range, renamed MONETA-Reuters

GE Money Bank as:Set the pricing range for its initial public share offer on Monday, potentially Prague's biggest in eight years despite the valuation falling below some expectations, and said it would change its name to MONETA Money Bank-Reuters.GE Money, which is being sold by GE GE.N as the U.S. group moves away from financial activities, said the price range would be 68-85 crowns per share, valuing the lender at between 34.75 and 43.43 billion Czech crowns.The bank will offer 260.61 million existing shares, amounting to a 51 percent stake in the company.It said it would maintain its policy of paying out a minimum 70 percent of profits in dividends, which, at that rate, would give the shares an initial yield of 7.3-9.1 percent based on 5 profits last year, above the 6.3 percent yield of Prague-listed lender Komercni Banka.GE Money said the offer would also have an over-allotment option to sell an additional 15 percent of the offered shares, exercisable within 30 days from the first day of trading on the Prague Stock Exchange.