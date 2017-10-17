Edition:
India

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)

MONY.L on London Stock Exchange

315.40GBp
4:08pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.10 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
315.30
Open
314.60
Day's High
316.10
Day's Low
312.10
Volume
70,178
Avg. Vol
1,768,767
52-wk High
364.70
52-wk Low
258.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Moneysupermarket.com says quarterly revenue up 6 pct
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc ::MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - ‍BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT OF MEETING FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS​.MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - ‍GROUP REVENUES UP 6 PERCENT TO 90.2 MILLION STG FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT. 30.  Full Article

Moneysupermarket.com says CEO Peter Plumb to step down
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc : Interim dividend up 8 percent to 2.75 penceper share . H1 group revenue £157.6m versus £143.9m year ago . H1 adjusted operating profit £53.8m versus £50.8m year ago . Delivered single digit growth in july with insurance outperforming . Chief Executive Peter Plumb has indicated to board his intention to step down as chief executive . Interim dividend for period 2.75p versus 2.55p year ago . Remains confident of delivering its expectations for year. .Ceo will step down on or before group's agm in may 2017.  Full Article

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC sees FY 2015 outlook little ahead of market expectations
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC:Expects to deliver strong FY 2015 results with revenues expected to grow by 14 pct. to 282 million pounds, and adjusted operating profit to grow by c.13 pct. to around 99 million pounds, a little ahead of market expectations.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC News

BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com says quarterly revenue up 6 pct

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - ‍BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT OF MEETING FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS​

» More MONY.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials