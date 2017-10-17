Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc : Interim dividend up 8 percent to 2.75 penceper share . H1 group revenue £157.6m versus £143.9m year ago . H1 adjusted operating profit £53.8m versus £50.8m year ago . Delivered single digit growth in july with insurance outperforming . Chief Executive Peter Plumb has indicated to board his intention to step down as chief executive . Interim dividend for period 2.75p versus 2.55p year ago . Remains confident of delivering its expectations for year. .Ceo will step down on or before group's agm in may 2017.