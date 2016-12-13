Morphosys AG (MORG.DE)
73.89EUR
5:40pm IST
€0.14 (+0.19%)
€73.75
€73.93
€74.50
€73.84
43,113
173,648
€75.49
€38.14
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Morphosys starts Phase 2 trial of MOR208 in combination with idelalisib
Morphosys Ag
Morphosys sees FY 2016 revenue eur 47-52 million
Morphosys Ag
Morphosys H1 EBIT at -19.2 mln eur
Morphosys Ag
Morphosys AG confirms FY 2016 guidance
Morphosys AG:Says confirmed its 2016 financial year guidance for revenue in range of 47 million euros to 52 million euros and EBIT loss in range of 58 million euros to 68 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 49.01 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT loss estimate 66.5 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Morphosys says Phase 2b/3 of bimagrumab fails to reach goal
Morphosys AG:Partner Novartis has confirmed that a phase 2b/3 study of bimagrumab did not meet its primary endpoint.Data are currently being reviewed and will inform decisions on bimagrumab development program.Ongoing clinical trials are not being discontinued at this time. Full Article
Galapagos and Morphosys initiate phase 1 study in joint antibody program MOR106
Galapagos NV:Galapagos and Morphosys MORG.DE initiate phase 1 study in joint antibody program MOR106.Primary objective of phase 1 study is to evaluate safety and tolerability of single doses of MOR106.Topline results of complete study are expected in second half of 2017. Full Article
Morphosys initiates phase 2 combination trial of MOR208 and Lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B Cell lymphoma
Morphosys AG:Initiates phase 2 combination trial of MOR208 and Lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B Cell lymphoma. Full Article
Morphosys says sues Janssen Biotech, Genmab A/S for patent infringement
Morphosys AG:Says it filed a lawsuit in United States (U.S.) District Court of Delaware against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S for patent infringement.Says seeks redress for infringing manufacture, use and sale of Janssen's and Genmab's daratumumab, an antibody targeting CD38.Janssen and Genmab recently obtained FDA approval on daratumumab and are marketing product as darzalex in U.S.Says it continues to develop MOR202, its own investigational human antibody to CD38, for treatment of cancer, including multiple myeloma. Full Article
Morphosys gives FY 2016 revenue guidance in line with analysts' estimates and EBIT guidance below analysts' estimates
Morphosys AG:Expects FY 2016 revenue in amount of 47 million to 52 million euros, EBIT in a range from -58 million to -68 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 52.03 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate -42.99 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Morphosys announces clinical milestone for start of Bayer's phase 2 trial
Morphosys AG:Announced that the company earned a milestone payment with Bayer's initiation of a global phase 2 clinical study designed to support registration of anetumab ravtansine. Full Article
BRIEF-Galapagos & Morphosys announce Phase 1 results with joint investigational antibody program MOR106
* Co, Morphosys report first promising signs of clinical activity in phase 1 study with IL-17C antibody MOR106 in Atopic Dermatitis patients