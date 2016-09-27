Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.BO)
356.85INR
2:12pm IST
Rs1.35 (+0.38%)
Rs355.50
Rs355.10
Rs358.95
Rs354.10
40,076
244,826
Rs361.50
Rs185.33
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India cenbank says Motherson Sumi Systems raises FII limit to 30 pct
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd
Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit rises about 16 pct
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd
Motherson Sumi Systems March-qtr consol profit up about 22 pct
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9
(Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 09 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------