Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.BO)

MOSS.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

356.85INR
2:12pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.35 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs355.50
Open
Rs355.10
Day's High
Rs358.95
Day's Low
Rs354.10
Volume
40,076
Avg. Vol
244,826
52-wk High
Rs361.50
52-wk Low
Rs185.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India cenbank says Motherson Sumi Systems raises FII limit to 30 pct
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd :Motherson Sumi Systems Limited raises foreign investment limit from 24 percent to 30 percent.  Full Article

Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit rises about 16 pct
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 4.39 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 103.52 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 3.49 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 3.79 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 89.15 billion rupees .  Full Article

Motherson Sumi Systems March-qtr consol profit up about 22 pct
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 4.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.40 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 100.68 billion rupees versus 93.22 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 3.48 billion rupees .  Full Article

