Multiplus SA (MPLU3.SA)

MPLU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

39.88BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 39.88
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
281,458
52-wk High
R$ 49.08
52-wk Low
R$ 30.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Multiplus announces interim dividend and own capital interest payment
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Multiplus SA : Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved interim dividends totalling 123.4 million Brazilian reais ($38.22 million), corresponding to 0.7617 real per share . The board had also approved own capital interest totalling 6.2 million reais and corresponding to 0.0386 real per share (or 5.3 million reais net, corresponding to 0,0328 real net per share) . Record date is Aug. 3 . Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 9 .Payment as of Aug. 31.  Full Article

Multiplus and Banco Itaucard to launch co-branded credit card
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Multiplus SA : Said on Wednesday that it had signed a commercial partnership agreement with Banco Itaucard SA to offer, promote, distribute and sell co-branded credit cards . The agreement to be implemented once approved by Brazilian antitrust authority .The company does not anticipate significant results arising from the partnership in the next 12 months.  Full Article

Multiplus SA announces interim dividend and own capital interest payment
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Multiplus SA : Said on Friday that it approved, ad referendum of the next general meeting, to pay interim dividends totalling 114.2 million Brazilian reais ($32.7 million), corresponding to 0.7049 real per share . Said it also approved to pay own capital interest in the gross total amount of 6.5 million reais, corresponding to 0.0402 real per share . Record date is May 10 . Ex-dividend and ex-interest date is May 11 .Payment as of May 25.  Full Article

