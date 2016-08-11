Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mpact says H1 revenue up 6.2 pct

Mpact Ltd : In light of decline in sales volumes, uncertain demand in near term, relatively high waste paper prices, paper production was cut by about 4 pct of capacity . Earnings are expected to continue to be impacted during second half by a higher effective tax rate and higher finance costs . Revenue increased by 6.2 pct to 4.7 billion rand for 6 months ended June 30 versus 4.4 billion rand in June 2015; underlying operating profit of 322 million rand .We anticipate subdued trading conditions across most sectors serviced by group during second half of 2016.

Mpact sees H1 HEPS to fall to 90-100 cents

Mpact Ltd : Sees revenue for 6 months to June 30 to increase by approximately 6 pct (June 2015 revenue: 4.41 bln rand) . Sees HEPS for 6 months to June 30 between 90 and 100 cents per share, June 2015 HEPS: 134.4 cents per share .Says estimated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 6 months decline of between 4 - 9 pct (June 2015 EBIT: 342 mln rand).

Mpact confirms Competition Commission raid on its premises

Mpact Ltd : Confirmation of Competition Commission raid on Mpact premises . Confirms that Competition Commission is conducting a raid on its premises today . Management of Mpact is engaging with competition commission. .Mpact has put in place numerous initiatives to ensure good corporate governance across all its operations..