Morguard Corp (MRC.TO)
192.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$192.00
--
--
--
--
2,407
$197.50
$166.39
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Morguard acquires Argus Corporate Centre
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp
Morguard Corporation posts Q2 adj. FFO per share C$3.75
Morguard Corp
Morguard Q1 FFO per share C$3.98
Morguard Corp
Morguard Corp buys Toronto hotel portfolio for $33.5 mln
Morguard Corp:Acquires Toronto hotel portfolio for $33.5 million and provides update on asset management of Temple Hotels Inc.Says acquisition was financed by cash and a $20 million credit facility. Full Article
BRIEF-Morguard Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Morguard Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid