Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE)
94.01EUR
5:05pm IST
€0.08 (+0.09%)
€93.93
€94.20
€94.62
€94.00
153,764
523,382
€115.20
€90.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Merck KGaA enters immuno-oncology collaboration with F-Star
June 4 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA says losing some market share in liquid crystals to new Chinese rivals
May 18 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA
Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab
Transgene : Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab in HPV-positive head & neck cancer in a phase 1/2 study . Transgene- this is an exclusive agreement between parties to study combination of these two classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC .Transgene- phase I trial is expected to begin in France, with first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017. Full Article
Merck KGaA announces Isabel de Paoli new chief strategy officer
Merck KGaA
Moody's changes outlook on Merck KGAA's ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings
: Moody's changes outlook on Merck KGAA's ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings
Merck KGaA says fertility unit benefiting from production problems at 2 U.S. rivals
Merck KGaA
Germany's Merck KGaA, AmoyDx collaborate to bring liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing to China
Merck KGaA
India's Merck Ltd June-qtr profit up about 6 pct
Merck Ltd
Merck says EMA accepts cladribine for review marketing authorisation application
Merck Kgaa
BRIEF-Pfizer and Germany's Merck KGaA initiate phase III trial
Pfizer Inc
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 4
FRANKFURT, Oct 4 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: