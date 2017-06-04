Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Merck KGaA enters immuno-oncology collaboration with F-Star

June 4 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA :Strengthens immuno-oncology portfolio through expansion of F-star collaboration including LAG-3/PD-L1 bispecific antibody- new strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize bispecific immuno-oncology antibodies.Announced a new strategic collaboration with biopharmaceutical company F-star, Cambridge, UK, for development and commercialization of five bispecific immuno-oncology antibodies.Beyond these five bispecific antibodies, Merck KGgaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will have further rights to replace, as well as to add to these antibodies using F-Star's bispecific antibody platform.

Merck KGaA says losing some market share in liquid crystals to new Chinese rivals

May 18 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA :CFO says seeing no signs of weakening demand at life science division.CFO says losing some market share in liquid crystals to new Chinese rivals.CFO says liquid crystal market share will level out over time at about 50-60 percent, down from clearly more than 60 percent over last 1-2 years.

Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab

Transgene : Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab in HPV-positive head & neck cancer in a phase 1/2 study . Transgene- this is an exclusive agreement between parties to study combination of these two classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC .Transgene- phase I trial is expected to begin in France, with first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017.

Merck KGaA announces Isabel de Paoli new chief strategy officer

Merck KGaA :Today announced that Isabel de Paoli has been appointed chief strategy officer effective Oct. 1, 2016.

Moody's changes outlook on Merck KGAA's ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings

: Moody's changes outlook on Merck KGAA's ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings . Moody's on Merck KGAA -Outlook change prompted by solid operating performance since assigning negative outlook in Dec 2014 due to Sigma-Aldrich deal . Moody's on Merck KGAA -Pace of deleveraging has been slightly behind expectations largely owing to delayed closing of the Sigma-Aldrich acquisition Source -http://bit.ly/2bXHwy2 ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Merck KGaA says fertility unit benefiting from production problems at 2 U.S. rivals

Merck KGaA media call : CEO on fertility business, benefiting from 2 competing products in U.S. held back by production problems . CEO says unclear how long positive effect will last because production of one rival fertility product has resumed . CEO says will file for first avelumab approval in U.S. at end-Q3, in Europe towards year-end . CEO says currently have no active plans to divest any businesses, though constantly reviewing our portfolio . CFO says acquisitions worth more than 500 million eur not on the agenda for next 2 years Further company coverage: [MRCG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Germany's Merck KGaA, AmoyDx collaborate to bring liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing to China

Merck KGaA : Merck and Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd collaborate to bring liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing to China . Merck and AmoyDx plan to implement ADx-SuperARMS liquid biopsy RAS test in Chinese medical centers in 2017​ .Merck and AmoyDx ‍plan to expand into other markets such as Argentina, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Brazil, Russia by 2019​.

India's Merck Ltd June-qtr profit up about 6 pct

Merck Ltd : India's Merck Ltd - June-quarter net profit 179 million rupees; net sales 2.53 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 168.6 million rupees; net sales was 2.41 billion rupees .

Merck says EMA accepts cladribine for review marketing authorisation application

Merck Kgaa :EMA has accepted for review marketing authorization application (MAA) of investigational product cladribine tablets for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

BRIEF-Pfizer and Germany's Merck KGaA initiate phase III trial

Pfizer Inc : Merck KGaA and Pfizer initiate phase III trial to evaluate avelumab as first-line treatment for ovarian cancer . New investigational regimen will evaluate avelumab in extending progression-free survival in treatment-naïve women .First phase III trial evaluating addition of an immune checkpoint inhibitor to standard of care in first-line ovarian cancer.