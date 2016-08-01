Mercator Ltd (MRCT.NS)
MRCT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
41.20INR
23 Oct 2017
41.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.45 (-1.08%)
Rs-0.45 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs41.65
Rs41.65
Open
Rs42.00
Rs42.00
Day's High
Rs42.00
Rs42.00
Day's Low
Rs40.15
Rs40.15
Volume
1,062,168
1,062,168
Avg. Vol
1,466,142
1,466,142
52-wk High
Rs55.25
Rs55.25
52-wk Low
Rs32.95
Rs32.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mercator Ltd appoints H.K. Mittal as executive chairman
Mercator Ltd
Mercator Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Mercator Ltd
BRIEF-India's Mercator sells vessel to Natalia Shipping for 247 mln rupees
* Says sold vessel Prem Poorva for consideration of 247 million rupees to Natalia Shipping; proceeds would be used to repay debts Source text - http://bit.ly/2wIgrGm Further company coverage:
No consensus analysis data available.