Mercator Ltd (MRCT.NS)

MRCT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

41.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs41.65
Open
Rs42.00
Day's High
Rs42.00
Day's Low
Rs40.15
Volume
1,062,168
Avg. Vol
1,466,142
52-wk High
Rs55.25
52-wk Low
Rs32.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mercator Ltd appoints H.K. Mittal as executive chairman
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Mercator Ltd : Gets members' nod to appoint H.K. Mittal as executive chairman . Gets members' nod for issue of securities upto aggregate amount of INR 2 billion .  Full Article

Mercator Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Mercator Ltd : June-quarter net profit 51.5 million rupees versus 35.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter income from operations 1.27 billion rupees versus 1.37 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Mercator Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Mercator sells vessel to Natalia Shipping for 247 mln rupees

* Says ‍sold vessel Prem Poorva for consideration of 247 million rupees to Natalia Shipping; proceeds would be used to repay debts​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2wIgrGm Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
