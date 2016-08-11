MRF Ltd (MRF.NS)
MRF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
63,490.60INR
23 Oct 2017
63,490.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-31.90 (-0.05%)
Rs-31.90 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
Rs63,522.50
Rs63,522.50
Open
Rs63,250.00
Rs63,250.00
Day's High
Rs63,600.00
Rs63,600.00
Day's Low
Rs62,409.80
Rs62,409.80
Volume
12,588
12,588
Avg. Vol
11,115
11,115
52-wk High
Rs74,147.50
Rs74,147.50
52-wk Low
Rs46,199.90
Rs46,199.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
MRF June-qtr profit up 2.3 pct
MRF Ltd
MRF Ltd recommends final dividend
MRF Ltd:Recommends final dividend of 94 Indian rupees each per share on paid-up equity share capital of the company. Full Article
BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank
** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins