MRF Ltd (MRF.NS)

MRF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

63,490.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-31.90 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
Rs63,522.50
Open
Rs63,250.00
Day's High
Rs63,600.00
Day's Low
Rs62,409.80
Volume
12,588
Avg. Vol
11,115
52-wk High
Rs74,147.50
52-wk Low
Rs46,199.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MRF June-qtr profit up 2.3 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

MRF Ltd : June-quarter net profit 4.91 billion rupees; net sales 34.63 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 4.80 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 34.54 billion rupees . Further company coverage [MRF.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

MRF Ltd recommends final dividend
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 

MRF Ltd:Recommends final dividend of 94 Indian rupees each per share on paid-up equity share capital of the company.  Full Article

MRF Ltd News

BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank

** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins

Earnings vs. Estimates

