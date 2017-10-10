Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Merlin Properties to pay gross dividend of 0,20 eur/shr

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THE BOARD AGREED TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.20 EURO PER SHARE ON OCTOBER 25.

Merlin issues 800 mln euro bonds with coupon of 1.875 pct

Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA : Says issues 800 million euros ($870.8 million) in bonds with maturity of 10 years, at 98.931 percent of nominal value, with a coupon of 1.875 percent .Says proceeds to be used for repayment of Metrovasesa's bridge loan totalling 500 million euros, with maturity in April 2018 and for other purposes.

Merlin buys offices in Madrid for 380 million euros

Merlin Properties Socimi SA :Buys office building complex in Madrid for 380 million euros ($424.9 million).

Merlin H1 net profit up 77 pct year-on-year

Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA : H1 net profit 211.1 million euros ($237.0 million) versus 119.6 million euros year ago . H1 gross rental income 154.6 million euros versus 65.4 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 128.2 million euros versus 57.3 million euros year ago .EPRA NAV 10.6 euros per share at end-June 2016, up 7.6 percent versus Dec. 2015.

Spanish competition watchdog authorizes Merlin to take control of Metrovacesa business

Comision Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC): Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA is authorized to take exclusive control of commercial and residential business of Metrovacesa

Merlin, Metrovacesa to pay out dividends before merger

Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA : Said on Thursday will hold extraordinary general meeting to approve merger with Metrovacesa on Sept. 15 . To pay out dividend from reserves of up to 66 million euros ($73.5 million) to its shareholders before the merger .Metrovacesa to pay out extraordinary dividend of up to 50 million euros to its shareholders before the merger.

Boards of Testa and Merlin approve merger project

Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA : Says the boards of directors of Testa and Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA have approved merger project . Says to exchange 1.222 shares of Merlin for each share of Testa .The exchange of shares applies to 109,082 shares, representing 0.07 percent of Testa's share capital.

Merlin Q1 net profit rises to 45.2 mln euros

Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA : Q1 gross rental income 76.8 million euros ($87.7 million)versus 32.2 million euros year ago . Q1 net profit 45.2 million euros versus 19.6 million euros year ago . Q1 EBITDA 67.0 million euros versus 29.7 million euros year ago .EPRA NAV (net asset value) 9.96 euro per share at end-March.

Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA acquires two properties in Lisbon

Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA:Completes acquisition of two properties in Lisbon for 103 million euros.

Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA formalizes 1.70 bln euro loan deal to refinance Testa's debt

Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA:Formalized a loan contract without mortgage security for 1.70 billion euros with ten financial entities.The company will use the proceeds for repayment of the entire mortgage debt of Testa, excluding the debt related to residential portfolio.The proceeds will also be used for early repayment of the bridge loan for 350 million euros subscribed by Merlin for acquisition of Testa.