Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Melrose Industries announces results of rights issue

Melrose Industries Plc : Pleased to announce that, by latest time and date for receipt of valid acceptances it had received valid acceptances in respect of 1,689,589,213 ordinary shares of 48/7 pence each in capital of Melrose . Is expected that dealings in new Melrose shares will commence on london stock exchange's main market from 8.00 a.m.,24 august .Investec Bank Plc, J.P. Morgan securities plc and Merrill Lynch International shall severally use all reasonable endeavours to procure, by no later than 5.00 p.m. On 25 august 2016.

Melrose to launch rights issue for Nortek deal

Melrose Industries Plc - 'Window shop period' in respect of its takeover proposal for Nortek inc. ("nortek") expired without Nortek having received a superior proposal - All anti-trust conditions in relation to acquisition have been satisfied - Is taking necessary steps to implement rights issue - Expectation that crest accounts will be credited and nil paid rights will be admitted for trading tomorrow - Expected date for completion of acquisition is 31 august 2016:.

Melrose receives final regulatory approval for Nortek offer

Melrose Industries Plc : Final regulatory approvals received for melrose's tender offer for nortek .All anti-trust conditions in relation to tender offer have been satisfied..

Nortek says upon termination of merger, co required to pay Melrose about $50 mln

Nortek :Upon termination of merger agreement,under specified circumstances,co required to pay melrose termination fee of about $50 million - sec filing.

Melrose Industries says to buy Nortek Inc for $1.44 bln

Melrose Industries Plc : Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc . Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc and fully underwritten 1.66 bln stg rights issue . Acquisition will be implemented principally by way of a cash tender offer to Nortek shareholders by Mergerco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Melrose, followed by a merger of Mergerco with and into Nortek . Offer price of $86 per Nortek share, net, in cash and without interest, values entire issued share capital of Nortek at $1.44 bln with an enterprise value of $2.81 bln . Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc .Offer price of $86 per Nortek share, net, in cash and without interest, values entire issued share capital of Nortek at $1.44 bln.

Melrose says trading in line with expectations

Melrose Industries Plc : Current trading in Melrose in 2016 is in line with expectations .Board continues to seek an acquisition which will create value for shareholders and it remains confident of finding right opportunity in due course.