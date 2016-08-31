Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mr Price says unlikely HY earnings will exceed previous year

Mr Price Group Ltd : JSE: MRP - trading update for the 18 weeks ended Aug. 6 2016 . During first 18 weeks of financial year ending 1 april 2017, mr price group recorded growth of 2.3 pct in retail sales . Other income, mainly from financial services and cellular operations, grew by 29.6% over the period . Says warm weather at start of winter and higher prices from weaker rand inhibited sales . Recent winter season has been most difficult we have experienced in well over a decade. .Given soft winter and weak trading environment over past 18 weeks it is unlikely that earnings for half-year to september will exceed previous year.

Mr Price Group says FY diluted HEPS up 17.1 pct

Mr Price Group Ltd : Increases in diluted headline earnings per share of 17.1 pct to 1 012.9 cents for 53 weeks to April 2 . Final gross cash dividend of 419.0 cents per share has been declared for 53 weeks ended 2 April 2016, an increase of 13.7 pct . Consumer environment is expected to remain challenging in next financial year . FY total revenue grew by 8.4 pct to r19.6bn, with retail sales increasing by 8 pct(comparable stores 4.2 pct) to r18.7bn . FY group gross profit margin of 41.4 pct was 0.2 pct lower than last year .A weak exchange rate impacts all apparel retailers and higher product inflation in first half is expected to impact unit growth.

