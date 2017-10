Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Subros Ltd starts supplies to Suzuki Motor Gujarat for air conditioning parts

Subros Ltd : Says start of supplies to Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd for air conditioning parts . Says has also started supplies to Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd from its Gujarat plant .Says gearing up capacities to cater SMG both current and future requirements.

Maruti Suzuki India October total sales down 0.3 pct

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Says October total sales of 133,793 vehicles versus 134,209 vehicles last year . Says October passenger cars sales of 92,886 vehicles versus 97,951 vehicles last year . Says October total domestic sales of 123,764 vehicles versus 121,063 vehicles last year .Says October export sales of 10,029 vehicles versus 13,146 vehicles last year.

Maruti Suzuki India August total vehicle sales up about 12.2 pct<7269.T>

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Says August total sales of 132,211 vehicles versus 117,864 vehicles last year . Says August total domestic sales of 119,931 vehicles up 12.3 percent ; passenger car sales 90269 units, up 4.4 percent . Says August export sales of 12,280 vehicles versus 11,083 vehicles last year .

Maruti Suzuki India seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Kenichi Ayukawa as MD, CEO

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Kenichi Ayukawa as managing director and chief executive officer . Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Toshiaki Hasuike as joint managing director .

Maruti Suzuki India says July total sales up 12.7 pct<7269.T>

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Says July total sales of 137116 vehicles versus 121,712 vehicles last year . Says July total domestic sales of 125778 vehicles versus 110,405 vehicles last year . Says July export sales of 11338 vehicles versus 11,307 vehicles last year . Says July total domestic sales of 125764 vehicles versus 110,405 vehicles last year .

Maruti Suzuki India to expand NEXA outlets to 250 by March 2017

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Plans to expand number of NEXA outlets to 250 by March 2017 . NEXA expected to contibute 15 percent of MSIL sales by 2020 .

Maruti Suzuki India June-qtr profit up 23 pct<7269.T>

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 14.86 billion rupees, up 23 percent . June-quarter net sales 146.55 billion rupees, up 12.1 percent . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 12.39 billion rupees .

Maruti Suzuki India June total sales down 13.9 pct<7269.T>

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Says June total sales of 98,840 vehicles versus 114,756 vehicles last year . Says June passenger cars sales of 72,551 vehicles versus 86,630 vehicles last year . Says June export sales of 6,707 vehicles versus 12,130 vehicles last year . Says co expects to recover production loss due to fire at vendor Subros, during the course of the year . Says June total domestic sales of 92,133 vehicles vs 102,626 vehicles last year .

Maruti Suzuki India resumes production after maintenance closure

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Maruti Suzuki resumes production after maintenance closure . Maintenance closure had been advanced by three weeks to June 6-11, following a fire at manesar facilities of its supplier .

Maruti Suzuki India resumes production at Gurgaon facility

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Resumption of production at Gurgaon facility . Will resume manufacture of vehicles at Gurgaon facility froms second half of June 1 . Subros Ltd and MSIL are jointly working on options to obtain supply of components from other facilities and bring operations back to normal . Certain operations in Manesar campus will also resume in second half of June 1 .