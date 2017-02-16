Edition:
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT_u.TO)

MRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.42
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
21,782
52-wk High
$16.04
52-wk Low
$13.42

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 annual results
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust : Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 annual results . Fully diluted FFO for three months ended December 31, 2016, was $0.44 per unit .Morguard Real Estate Investment - Same asset NOI of $43.0 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2016, is favourable by $0.5 million compared to same period in 2015.  Full Article

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 Q2 results
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust : Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 second quarter results .Qtrly diluted FFO $0.57 per unit.  Full Article

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust declares distribution
Monday, 30 Nov 2015 

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust:Declares distribution of 8 cents per unit for the month of Dec.Payable on Dec. 31 to unitholders of record as at Dec. 15.  Full Article

BRIEF-Morguard Corp increases ownership position in Morguard REIT

* Morguard Corporation increases ownership position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

