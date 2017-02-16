Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust : Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 annual results . Fully diluted FFO for three months ended December 31, 2016, was $0.44 per unit .Morguard Real Estate Investment - Same asset NOI of $43.0 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2016, is favourable by $0.5 million compared to same period in 2015.