Oct 11 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc ::Alimentation Couche-Tard announces its intention to repurchase 4.4 million of its shares held by Metro.Says value of transaction is estimated at C$250 million.Says repurchase to be paid using available cash,revolving credit facilities, proceeds from future sale of non-strategic assets.Says transaction was approved by members of Couche-Tard's board of directors.
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Metro Inc ::Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in alimentation Couche-Tard.Says co's unit to sell to dealers 11.4 million class B subordinate voting shares of Couche-Tard for proceeds of about $650 million .Says Metro Holdings has agreed to sell to dealers 11.4 million class B subordinate voting shares of Couche-Tard at a price per share of $57.17.Says after tax net proceeds will be used to finance previously announced business combination with Le Groupe Jean Coutu (PJC) Inc (Jean Coutu).Says Metro Holdings entered deal with Couche-Tard for repurchase for cancellation 4.4 million class B multiple voting shares of Couche-Tard at $57.17per share.Says co's unit to sell to Caisse De Dépôt Et Placements Du Québec 11.4 million class A multiple voting shares of Couche-Tard at $57.17/share.Says following sales, repurchase, Metro Holdings to have about 3.9% of issued, outstanding class A multiple voting shares in capital of Couche-Tard.Says after tax net proceeds to be used to finance combination with Le Groupe Jean Coutu, reduce Metro's committed bank facilities.
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Metro Inc : :Metro announces $400-million investment in its Ontario distribution network.Metro - will modernize operations in Toronto between 2018 and 2023 by building new fresh distribution facility and new frozen distribution facility.Metro - decision to automate part of distribution network will result in loss of about 180 full-time, 100 part-time positions starting in 2021.
Metro Inc : Metro reports 2016 third-quarter results . Q3 sales C$4.015 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.99 billion . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 earnings per share C$0.72 .Q3 same store sales rose 3.9 percent.
