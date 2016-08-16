Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WM Morrison completes sale of 10 pct stake in Fresh Direct

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc : Morrisons sells its stake in Fresh Direct .Has completed sale of its 10 pct stake in Fresh Direct for 45 million stg in cash.

Ocado sees Morrisons deal to be earnings accretive

Ocado Group Plc : Does not expect to incur significant additional capital expenditure .Expects agreements with wm morrisons to be earnings accretive, limited impact on its profit before exceptionals in current or 2017 FY.

Ocado says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished

Ocado : CFO says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished . CEO says "we don't believe Brexit will have any impact on the business" . CFO says talks with Morrisons on re-negotiated deal "progressing well" . CFO says target is to sign multiple deals with international retailers "in the medium term" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

Morrisons announces indicative tender offer results

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc :Expects to set aggregate consideration amount at approximately £152,000,000, which excludes company's derivative costs.