Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million ‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp :Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's FY 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million versus $17.7 million FY 2016 - SEC filing‍​.Microsoft - ‍​CFO Amy Hood's 2017 total compensation was $11.6 million versus $10.4 million in 2016 - SEC filing.Microsoft says chief legal officer Bradford Smith‍​'s fy 2017 total compensation was $10.3 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2016.Microsoft - 2017 total compensation for ‍jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP, president, global sales, marketing and operations, was $18.3 million.

Microsoft, Amazon.com announce Gluon, making deep learning accessible to all developers

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc :Microsoft - Amazon.com and Microsoft announce Gluon, making deep learning accessible to all developers.

Microsoft, GE sign agreement on new wind project in Ireland‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp ::Microsoft, GE sign agreement on new wind project in Ireland‍​.Microsoft says entering into a 15-year agreement with GE to purchase 100 percent of wind energy from its wind farm in County Kerry, Ireland​.

Microsoft, Baidu partner to take development, adoption of autonomous driving worldwide

July 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft ::Microsoft, Baidu Inc announce plans to partner to take technical development and adoption of autonomous driving worldwide.Baidu, Co also plan to explore opportunities to deliver connected vehicle solutions.

Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs - person familiar with the matter ‍​

July 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp ::Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs - person familiar with the matter ‍​.

Microsoft's board declares quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share

June 13 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp : :Microsoft says its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share.

Microsoft received 25,837 legal requests for customer info in latter half of 2016

Microsoft Corp : Says during the latter half of 2016, received a total number of 25,837 legal requests for customer information from law enforcement agencies . Says total number of requests from law enforcement for 2016 to 61,409, which is a decrease from 2015, when requests totaled 74,311 . Says 71 percent of law enforcement demands received in latter half of 2016 came from handful of countries, led by U.S., UK, France and Germany .Says got 1,000-1,499 foreign intelligence surveillance act orders seeking content disclosures affecting 12,000-12,499 accounts for July-Dec 2016 period.

KPMG and Microsoft announce new "Blockchain Nodes"

Microsoft : KPMG and Microsoft announce new "Blockchain Nodes" .First joint Blockchain Nodes are in Frankfurt and Singapore.

Tiger Global Management dissolves in Apple, takes in Symantec

Tiger Global Management : Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Apple - sec filing . Tiger Global Management takes 2.6 million share stake in Symantec Corp -sec filing . Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 2.1 million in Microsoft . Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 186,100 class A shares in Alphabet Inc . Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Visa Inc to 1.1 million class A shares . Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc by 32.9 percent to 190,500 shares of class C stock .Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016.

Microsoft announces global expansion for Hololens

Microsoft Corp : Microsoft announces global expansion for Hololens .Hololens now available for preorder in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand and United Kingdom.