Marshalls Plc buys CPM Group for total cash consideration of 38.3 mln stg​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Marshalls Plc ::‍acquisition of CPM group limited for a total cash consideration of £38.3m​.Marshalls Plc says ‍acquisition of CPM is expected to be earnings enhancing in its first full year after completion​.Marshalls Plc says ‍Mike Stacey, former managing director of CPM, will remain with business and will join Marshalls' senior management team​.

Marshalls says Andrew Allner to step down as board chairman

Oct 11 (Reuters) - MARSHALLS PLC ::‍ANDREW ALLNER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF MARSHALLS PLC, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD OF SIG PLC AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN.‍A SEARCH WILL NOW COMMENCE FOR ANDREW'S SUCCESSOR​.‍ANDREW WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AND RETIRE FROM MARSHALLS PLC BOARD ONCE A NEW CHAIRMAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED​.

Marshalls says Brexit has not impacted underlying trading to date

Marshalls Plc : H1 revenue £202.4m versus £199.1m . H1 EBITDA £32.4m versus £29.7m . H1 operating profit £26.0m versus £22.0m . H1 profit before tax £25.1m versus £20.8m . Interim dividend 2.90p versus 2.25p . Net debt of £8.8 million (30 June 2015: £32.9 million) . Heightened economic and political uncertainty since EU referendum. This increased uncertainty has not impacted underlying trading to date .Board is confident of achieving its expectations for 2016.

Marshalls says H1 revenue up 2 pct

Marshalls Plc : Marshalls' revenue for 6 months ended June 30 2016 was up 2 pct at 202 mln stg vs 199 mln stg . UK revenue in these 2 months was 5 pct up compared with 2015 comparatives . Notwithstanding potential for uncertainty following result of EU referendum, underlying indicators remain positive . Continues to be well placed to deliver growth initiatives set out in 2020 strategy .Continues to drive through sustainable cost reductions and improvements in operational efficiency.

Marshalls confident of achieving its 2016 expectations

Marshalls Plc : Confident of achieving its expectations for 2016 through continuing good operational margin performance .Uk revenue for 4 months ended April 30, 2016 was up 1 per cent at £120 million (2015: £119 million).

Marshalls PLC Marshalls PLC announces final and supplementary dividend

Marshalls PLC:Recommends final dividend of 4.75 pence (2014: 4.00 pence) per share which.Also declares supplementary dividend of 2.00 pence per share this year; this supplementary dividend is discretionary and non-recurring.Says final ordinary dividend of 4.75 pence per ordinary share will, subject the shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2016, be paid alongside the supplementary dividend of 2.00 pence per share on 8 July 2016 to shareholders on the register at 3 June 2016.