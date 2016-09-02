Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal rejects appeal to delay Massmart hearing

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Rejected application by Shoprite Checkers, Pick ‘N Pay Retailers and Spar Group to delay a hearing into an application by Massmart . Retailers argued in July this year that matter should only be heard after the completion of the inquiry being conducted by Competition Commission into grocery sector (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).

Massmart says HEPS for 26 weeks to June 26 up 19 pct

Massmart Holdings Ltd : Interim results for the 26 weeks ended June 26 2016 . Sales for 26 weeks to June 26 42.31 bln rand up by 8.7 pct . Operating profit for 26 weeks to June 26 before interest 819.1 mln rand up by 19.5 pct . Total dividend per share 74.1 cents down by 49.2 pct . Headline earnings before forex for 26 weeks to June 26 at 406.0 mln rand, up by 14.2 pct . Headline earnings and headline EPS increased by 19.0 pct and 19.3 pct respectively over prior period . For 34 weeks to August 21 2016, total sales increased by 8.3 pct and comparable sales increased by 5.9 pct . Trading conditions in most non-SA countries where we have stores are unlikely to deteriorate further provided there are no exogenous shocks .Should currency strengthen and food pricing move into disinflation, it is possible trading in 2017 may be relatively better than 2016.

Massmart sales for 26 weeks to June 26 up 8.7 pct to 42.3 bln rand

Massmart Holdings Ltd : Comparable store sales increased by 6.4% for the 26 weeks to 26 june 2016 . Annual product inflation estimated at 5.8% for the 26 weeks to 26 june 2016 . Total sales for 26 weeks to 26 june 2016 increased to r42.3 billion, representing growth of 8.7% .Sales growths in five-week period since 22 may hurt by further weakness in certain african countries' currencies, unrest in tshwane.

Massmart says sales grow at 9 pct over first 21 weeks of financial year

Massmart Holdings Ltd : For first 21 weeks of 2016 financial year, Massmart's total sales growth is 9.0 pct and comparable sales growth 6.7%, with year-to-date sales inflation of 5.4% .During 2016 we plan to open a net total of 13 new stores representing net space growth of 3.1%, and have already opened 7 stores, most reporting very strong sales.