Magyar Telekom Q3 net profit rises to HUF 19.34 bln, maintains 2017 targets

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q3 earnings statement::Net profit 19.34 billion forints ($71.91 million), up from 12.6 billion forints in Q3 2016.EBITDA up 12.1 percent year on year at 57.21 billion forints due to increased revenues, one-off income from real estate sales and cost optimisation measures .Increase in group revenues driven by strong demand for equipment across all segments and growth of mobile data usage, company says .expects an increase in competitive pressures both in Hungary and Macedonia.Maintains 2017 EBITDA target of 182 billion forints.Maintains 2017 revenue target of 580 billion forints.Keeps 2017 dividend guidance at 25 forints per share.

Magyar Telekom Q2 net profit HUF 10.9 bln, lifts revenue target

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q2 earnings statement::Net profit 10.9 billion forints ($42.61 million) versus 10.6 billion forint analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey..Net profit up 2.1 percent from 10.7 billion forints in Q2 2016..EBITDA down 1.8 percent at 47.9 billion forints as increase in lower-margin equipment heavy sales could just partially compensate for high-margin voice revenue fallout, cutting gross profit..Cost enhancing measures partly mitigated gross profit decline..Maintains 2017 EBITDA target of 182 billion forints.Lifts 2017 revenue target to about 580 billion forints from about 560 billion forints..Dividend seen unchanged from 2016, at 25 forints per share..

Magyar Telekom says feels impacts of shortage of IT workforce

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt : Magyar Telekom maintains dividend guidance - Deputy CEO Janos Szabo . Gearing ratio continues to decline, but will not fall below 40 pct this year yet - deputy ceo . Magyar Telekom feels impacts of shortage of skilled IT workforce in Hungary, it is "very difficult" to find sufficient workforce . Magyar Telekom shares up 0.45 pct at 0707 GMT, wider market down 0.3 pct . Magyar Telekom published second-quarter earnings on Thursday, link: [nB3N17G01Q] Further company coverage: [MTEL.BU] (Reporting by Krisztina Than) ((Krisztina.Than@thomsonreuters.com;)).

MTelekom Q2 net profit HUF 11.37 bln, slightly above forecast

Magyar Telekom : Q2 net profit 11.37 billion forints ($40.70 million) versus 11 billion forint analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey . Q2 EBITDA 51.15 billion forints versus 50.5 billion analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey . Affirms 25 forint per share dividend target on 2016 earnings . Maintains 2016 public guidance Further company coverage: [MTEL.BU] ($1 = 279.35 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto) ((gergely.szakacs@tr.com; +36 1 327 4748; Reuters Messaging: gergely.szakacs.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).