Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mullen Group qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12

Mullen Group Ltd : Qtrly total revenue $247.0 million versus $284.8 million . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12 . Mullen Group Ltd says Q2 earnings per share $0.14 .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.04, revenue view C$237.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mullen Group qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12

Mullen Group Ltd : Qtrly total revenue $247.0 million versus $284.8 million . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12 . Mullen Group Ltd says Q2 earnings per share $0.14 .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.04, revenue view C$237.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mullen Group Ltd announces increase to bought deal offering

Mullen Group Ltd:Has increased the size of its previously announced bought deal offering whereby Corporation has entered into an agreement to sell 9,775,000 common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $13.30 per share.Net proceeds from the Offering and the Private Placement will be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness, to transact on potential strategic acquisitions, support future growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

Mullen Group Ltd announces $100 million bought deal offering and concurrent $10 million investment by the Mullen Family and Insiders

Mullen Group Ltd:Entered into an agreement to sell 7,519,000 common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $13.30 per Share to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. for gross proceeds of $100,002,700.In addition, Corporation has granted underwriters an over-allotment option, to purchase up to an additional 1,127,850 Shares which, if exercised, would increase the gross offering size to $115,003,105, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.Offering is expected to close on or about May 17, 2016, and is subject to the approval of securities regulatory authorities and the Toronto Stock Exchange.Concurrent with the closing of the Offering, the Mullen family and certain directors, officers, and employees of the Mullen Group will purchase up to 752,000 Shares (approximately $10 million) on a non-brokered private placement basis at the Issue Price.The net proceeds from the Offering and the Private Placement will be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness, to transact on potential strategic acquisitions, support future growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

Mullen Group Ltd announces declaration of monthly dividend

Mullen Group Ltd:Announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.08 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on April 30, 2016.The dividend will be paid on May 16, 2016.

Mullen Group Ltd announces declaration of monthly dividend

Mullen Group Ltd:Has declared a monthly dividend of $0.08 per common share.Dividend will be paid on April 15.Record date as on March 31.

Mullen Group Ltd announces declaration of monthly dividend

Mullen Group Ltd:Declared a monthly dividend of $0.08 per common share.Dividend will be paid on March 15.Record date as of February 29.

Mullen Group Ltd announces declaration of monthly dividend

Mullen Group Ltd:Declared a monthly dividend of $0.08 per Common Share.Payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on January 31, 2016.Dividend will be paid on February 15, 2016.

Mullen Group Ltd says annual dividend for 2016 has been set at $0.96 per common share

Mullen Group Ltd:Says annual dividend for 2016 has been set at $0.96 per common share.

Mullen Group Ltd announces declaration of monthly dividend

Mullen Group Ltd:Has declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share.Dividend will be paid on January 15, 2016.Record date as on December 31.