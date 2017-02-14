Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 8.20 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 6.91 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 6.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.56 billion rupees.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : India's niti aayog - niti aayog denies news report that it may consider strategic sale in bsnl and mtnl . India's niti aayog - clarifies on sale with bsnl and mtnl; "no such proposal with niti aayog and report is factually incorrect" .