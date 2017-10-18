Edition:
India

Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)

MTO.L on London Stock Exchange

237.80GBp
4:04pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.20 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
239.00
Open
236.80
Day's High
240.27
Day's Low
236.80
Volume
270,722
Avg. Vol
1,547,318
52-wk High
313.50
52-wk Low
165.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

British outsourcing company Mitie wins Scottish contracts worth 50 mln stg
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc :MITIE’S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HAS BEEN AWARDED A NUMBER OF SOCIAL HOUSING CONTRACTS IN SCOTLAND‍​.‍MOST SUBSTANTIAL CONTRACT IS WITH ABERDEENSHIRE COUNCIL, AND COVERS ALL ASPECTS OF SOCIAL HOUSING REPAIRS​.‍A NORTH LANARKSHIRE COUNCIL WIN, VALUED AT £3.1M PER ANNUM, INCLUDES RENEWAL OF 420 KITCHENS AND 550 BATHROOMS​.‍RENEWAL OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH OAK TREE HOUSING ASSOCIATION WILL SEE MITIE DELIVER SECOND PHASE OF KITCHENS AND BATHROOMS TO 300 PROPERTIES​.HAS ADDED PAISLEY-BASED HOUSING ASSOCIATION, WILLIAMSBURGH, AND SANCTUARY SCOTLAND TO ITS LIST OF SOCIAL HOUSING CUSTOMERS.WILLIAMSBURGH IS A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WORTH £2.8M​.  Full Article

Mitie says unit gets 3-year custody management contract with Cleveland Police
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 

July 19 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc ::Co's Care & Custody Health Business has been awarded a three-year custody management contract with Cleveland Police.  Full Article

Mitie lowers full-year profit outlook on Brexit pressures
Monday, 19 Sep 2016 

Mitie Group Plc : In short term we continue to experience effects of significant economic pressures . Mitie has secured some important new contracts in its core facilities management business . However, in short term we continue to experience effects of significant economic pressures . In first half we expect revenue to be modestly lower and operating profit to be very significantly lower . Pressures include lower UK growth rates, changes to labour legislation and further public sector budget constraints, uncertainty both pre and post EU referendum . Operating profit for full year is now expected to be materially below management's previous expectations . Operating profit for full year is now expected to be materially below management's previous expectations . Gross cost savings which we currently estimate to be in region of £15m in second half . Finding that recent economic uncertainty currently driving clients to renew or extend larger contracts with existing suppliers, to defer investment decisions . Our expectation that pressures we are facing in our markets will impact our trading results during this financial year . For full year, we continue to expect group revenues to show a small amount of growth compared to prior year, in line with previous guidance.  Full Article

Mitie Group says FY oper profit before items 128.9 mln stg
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Mitie Group Plc : Operating profit before other items of 128.9 mln stg, generating a 5.8 pct margin (2015: 128.6 mln stg, 5.7 pct) . Net debt of 178.3 mln stg or 1.2x EBITDA (2015: 177.8 mln stg) . Are initiating a buyback programme to return surplus cash to shareholders . Buyback will be up to 20 mln stg in financial year ending March 2017 and will be reviewed annually going forward . Sales pipeline buoyant at 9.1 bln stg (2015: 9.7 bln stg) and order book remains strong at 8.5 bln stg (2015: 9.0 bln stg) . 82 pct of 2016/17 budgeted revenue secured (prior year: 85 pct) . Anticipate modest growth in coming year - ceo . Final dividend 6.7 penceper share .Total dividend up 3.4 percent to 12.1 penceper share.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Mitie Group PLC News

BRIEF-British outsourcing company Mitie wins Scottish contracts worth 50 mln stg

* MITIE’S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HAS BEEN AWARDED A NUMBER OF SOCIAL HOUSING CONTRACTS IN SCOTLAND‍​

» More MTO.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials