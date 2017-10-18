Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc :MITIE’S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HAS BEEN AWARDED A NUMBER OF SOCIAL HOUSING CONTRACTS IN SCOTLAND.MOST SUBSTANTIAL CONTRACT IS WITH ABERDEENSHIRE COUNCIL, AND COVERS ALL ASPECTS OF SOCIAL HOUSING REPAIRS.A NORTH LANARKSHIRE COUNCIL WIN, VALUED AT £3.1M PER ANNUM, INCLUDES RENEWAL OF 420 KITCHENS AND 550 BATHROOMS.RENEWAL OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH OAK TREE HOUSING ASSOCIATION WILL SEE MITIE DELIVER SECOND PHASE OF KITCHENS AND BATHROOMS TO 300 PROPERTIES.HAS ADDED PAISLEY-BASED HOUSING ASSOCIATION, WILLIAMSBURGH, AND SANCTUARY SCOTLAND TO ITS LIST OF SOCIAL HOUSING CUSTOMERS.WILLIAMSBURGH IS A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WORTH £2.8M.
July 19 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc ::Co's Care & Custody Health Business has been awarded a three-year custody management contract with Cleveland Police.
Mitie Group Plc : In short term we continue to experience effects of significant economic pressures . Mitie has secured some important new contracts in its core facilities management business . However, in short term we continue to experience effects of significant economic pressures . In first half we expect revenue to be modestly lower and operating profit to be very significantly lower . Pressures include lower UK growth rates, changes to labour legislation and further public sector budget constraints, uncertainty both pre and post EU referendum . Operating profit for full year is now expected to be materially below management's previous expectations . Operating profit for full year is now expected to be materially below management's previous expectations . Gross cost savings which we currently estimate to be in region of £15m in second half . Finding that recent economic uncertainty currently driving clients to renew or extend larger contracts with existing suppliers, to defer investment decisions . Our expectation that pressures we are facing in our markets will impact our trading results during this financial year . For full year, we continue to expect group revenues to show a small amount of growth compared to prior year, in line with previous guidance.
Mitie Group Plc : Operating profit before other items of 128.9 mln stg, generating a 5.8 pct margin (2015: 128.6 mln stg, 5.7 pct) . Net debt of 178.3 mln stg or 1.2x EBITDA (2015: 177.8 mln stg) . Are initiating a buyback programme to return surplus cash to shareholders . Buyback will be up to 20 mln stg in financial year ending March 2017 and will be reviewed annually going forward . Sales pipeline buoyant at 9.1 bln stg (2015: 9.7 bln stg) and order book remains strong at 8.5 bln stg (2015: 9.0 bln stg) . 82 pct of 2016/17 budgeted revenue secured (prior year: 85 pct) . Anticipate modest growth in coming year - ceo . Final dividend 6.7 penceper share .Total dividend up 3.4 percent to 12.1 penceper share.
