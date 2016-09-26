MTU Aero Engines AG (MTXGn.DE)
MTU Aero Engines: MTU Maintenance and Sky Regional Airlines sign exclusive contract
MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines says not yet in compensation talks re A400M issues
MTU Aero Engines says not yet in compensation talks re A400M issues: MTU Aero CEO says sees no major effects from A400m problems . MTU Aero CEO says not in any talks yet on having to pay compensation re A400m problems . MTU Aero CEO says does not expect any direct impact from Brexit, has no facilities in Britain
Mtu aero engines ag says expects earnings of around €480 million and net income of circa €330 million
Mtu Aero Engines Ag
MTU Aero sees year-end free cash flow of around 70 mln eur
MTU Aero Engines Ag
MTU Aero CEO confident A400M engine problems can be solved
MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines Holding AG confirms FY 2016 forecast
MTU Aero Engines Holding AG confirms FY 2016 forecast: Forecast for 2016 financial year is unchanged.Group's 2016 revenues are expected to lie between 4.6 and 4.7 billion euros, with a stable EBIT margin of around 10.2016 earnings after tax are expected to increase in line with operating profit.Fy 2016 sales estimate 4.7 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
MTU Aero Engines Holding AG proposes 2015 dividend 1.70 euros per share
MTU Aero Engines Holding AG:Proposes 2015 dividend 1.70 euros per share.
MTU Aero Engines Holding gives FY 2016 outlook below analysts' estimates
MTU Aero Engines Holding AG:Sees FY 2016 sales of 4.6-4.7 billion euros, adj EBIT margin of about 10 pct.FY 2016 sales estimate 4.84 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 1
FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.