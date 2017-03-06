Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

South Africa's Competition Commission recommends Tribunal to approve Firefly Investments 319 proposed accquisition of Murray & Roberts business division

South Africa's Competition Commission: Recommends to Tribunal merger whereby Firefly Investments 319 to acquire business division from Murray & Roberts be approved, without conditions Further company coverage: [MURJ.J] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Murray & Roberts sees diluted H1 HEPS from cont ops down 65 pct-75 pct

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : Trading statement for six-month period to Dec. 31, 2016 . Sees diluted HEPS from continuing opts for half year to Dec. 31, 2016 of 23-33 cents, down 75-65 percent .Sees diluted HEPS from all operations for half year to Dec. 31, 2016 of negative 9 cents to 1 cent, down 110-99 percent.

Murray & Roberts to sell its namesake infrastructure & building platform

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : Disposal of the Murray & Roberts Infrastructure & Building Platform and withdrawal of cautionary announcement . Has entered into an agreement with, amongst others, Firefly Investments to sell Murray & Roberts Infrastructure & Building Platform . Deal for an aggregate disposal consideration of 314 mln rand . Disposal consideration will be applied to reduce level of debt in company . NAV of MRIB at June 30 was 231 mln rand and loss after tax attributable to net assets of MRIB for year ended June 30 was 18 mln rand .MRL will however, procure that MRIB NAV as at closing date be adjusted that it equals 314 mln rand, either through dividend or cash enhancement.

Murray & Roberts says annual payment amounts to 21.25 mln rand on S.Africa govt settlement

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : Announcement regarding settlement agreement concluded with South African government . Resolved to participate in settlement agreement between government of Republic of South Africa and seven construction companies .In case of company, annual payment amounts to 21.25 mln rand.

Murray & Roberts continuing HEPS falls 10 pct

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : Provisional report for the year ended June 30 2016 and further cautionary statements . FY diluted continuing HEPS decreased by 10 pct to 175 cents (June 2015: 195 cents) . FY revenue from continuing operations increased by 9 pct to 26.1 bln rand (June 2015: 24 bln rand). . Order book decreased by 13 pct to 33.4 bln rand(June 2015: 38.3 bln rand). . FY NAV increased by 7 pct to 16 rand per share (June 2015: 15 rand per share) . Says FY dividend of 45 cents per ordinary share (June 2015: 50 cents per ordinary share) . Low oil price has impacted financial performance of oil & gas business platform . Decision to dispose of infrastructure & building businesses, supports group's long-term strategy . Board of directors of Murray & Roberts has also decided to dispose of Genrec, only remaining manufacturing business in its portfolio of businesses . Group expects a decline in operational earnings for FY2017 versus FY2016 due to lack of opportunity for oil & gas platform .Anticipated that market conditions will improve in medium term as commodity cycle bottoms out and demand and prices increase.

Murray & Roberts sees FY HEPS between 170-180 cents vs 201 cents yr ago

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : Trading statement for the year ended June 30 2016 .Sees FY HEPS between 170-180 cents versus 201 cents reported last year.

Murray & Roberts says in talks to sell non-strategic assets

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : Is currently engaged in negotiations regarding potential disposal of non-strategic assets .Negotiations, if successfully concluded, may have an effect on price of company's securities.

Murray & Roberts updates on Gautrain arbitration

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : Gautrain arbitration update . Final award to BCJV has been now been determined at r624 million (ex vat) . Murray & Roberts (45 pct), Bouygues (45 pct) and SPG (10 pct) are shareholders of BCJV in percentages indicated . BCJV is claiming from province for additional costs incurred following a design change to bridges .Bombela Civil Joint Venture lodged a claim through bcc, which operates gautrain system under a concession agreement, against province.