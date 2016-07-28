Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)
499.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.60 (-0.12%)
Rs499.60
Rs497.40
Rs504.15
Rs491.00
556,238
705,959
Rs525.50
Rs262.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 48 pct
Muthoot Finance Ltd
Muthoot Finance to seek SEBI approval to act as MF sponsor
Muthoot Finance Ltd
Muthoot Finance March-qtr profit rises
Muthoot Finance Ltd
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10
(Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------