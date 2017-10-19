Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Munich Re says hurricanes don't reduce risk appetite

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Munich Re board member:Says will not reduce risk appetite after series of hurricanes.

Munich RE says Giuseppina Albo is leaving board of management‍​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - MUNICH RE ::GIUSEPPINA ALBO IS LEAVING THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT OF MUNICH RE AT THE END OF THE YEAR AT HER OWN REQUEST.‍​.IN 2018, SHE WILL TAKE UP THE POSITION OF CEO AT HAMILTON INSURANCE GROUP, BERMUDA‍​.

Allianz strikes sales cooperation with UnCredit's HVB

Allianz , UniCredit's German unit HypoVereinsbank in a joint statement : Say they agree sales cooperation . Say Allianz is the new insurance partner of HVB from Jan. 1, 2018 . Say the new cooperation replaces an existing deal between HVB and Munich Re's Ergo Further company coverage: [ALVG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Insurance australia Group extends quota share agreement with Munich Re

Insurance Australia Group Ltd : Extended quota share agreement with Munich Re that covers 30% of IAG's compulsory third party (ctp) business. . New agreement is for a minimum four-year period from 1 july 2016, with an option for a further two years .IAG extends CTP quota share agreement.

Munich Re says doubling H1 earnings not overly confident in FY

Munich RE : Board member says potential for release of provisions for claims in 2016 around 6 percent, in following yrs 4 percent . CEO says doubling of H1 earnings in FY not overly confident, but we are cautious . CEO says next year will certainly not be easier . Says storms in germany cost 49 million eur in primary insurance, 25 million in reinsurance Further company coverage: [MUVGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1272;)).

Munich Re's Ergo says can finance restructuring itself

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft In Muenchen AG : Cfo says potential sale of ergo life back book is not on the agenda . Munich re's ergo says is talking to unions to achieve consensus on job cuts, does not see revamp being jeopardised Further company coverage: [MUVGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1272;)).

Munich Re Group resolves share buy-back

Munich Re Group AG:To buy back up to 1 billion euros of its own shares by late April 2017, part of its effort to return capital to shareholders that it cannot put to work in an insurance market where prices are under pressure.Buyback would amount to 5.4 million shares, or 3.2 percent of capital, based on the current price.

Munich Re Group to propose FY 2015 dividend

Munich Re Group AG:Subject to approval by Supervisory Board and Annual General Meeting, the dividend will rise to 8.25 euros per share for FY 2015.

Munich Re Group AG, Metabiota enter cooperation in epidemics risk analysis

Munich Re Group AG:Cooperation between Munich Re and Metabiota will push risk transfer solutions for epidemic risks.Munich Re has entered into long term cooperation agreement with Metabiota, San Francisco-based company that has pioneered use of real-time data collection and comprehensive risk analytics for epidemics.